Industry: Is Yasmin Based on Ghislaine Maxwell?

Yasmin Kara-Hanani has been a staple in ‘Industry,’ the HBO finance drama show, since the very beginning. She’s introduced as an heiress from a wealthy background who has something to prove at Pierpoint. Over the seasons, her narrative progresses, pushing her into impossible corners that she continues to fight her way out of. In season 5, the biggest challenge in her and her husband, Henry Muck’s, life arrives in the form of Whitney Halberstram, who is trying to turn his payment processing startup into a legitimate British banking endeavor.

It’s only after Henry accepts the role of CEO at the promising company, Tender, that the Mucks begin to realize they may have gotten into business with a devil in disguise. By the end of the season, this finds Henry at a new point of ruin, while his now ex-wife, Yasmin, finds a new opportunity for herself, which further blurs the limits of her morality. Given the character’s muddled backstory with her father and her newfound foray into gaining power through exploitation of young girls, the show naturally draws a parallel between her and the real-life trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Convicted Sex Offender Ghislaine Maxwell Inspired Parts of Yasmin’s Storyline

The character of Yasmin Kara-Hanani was initially conceptualized as a work of fiction, created in service of the plotline of ‘Industry.’ However, as her narrative evolves throughout the seasons, aspects of her storyline begin to resemble the real-life incidents surrounding Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted child sex trafficker connected to Jeffrey Epstein. The most notable instance of the similarities between the fictional and real-life British socialites emerges in season 3.

One of Yasmin’s central storylines that season revolves around the death of her father, Charles Hanani, a publishing magnate, who falls to his death from the luxury yacht, Lady Yasmin, which he had named after his daughter. Throughout that season, the narrative delves into the complex relationship between Yasmin and Charles, exploring its abusive and manipulative nature. Uncoincidentally, this aspect of the character’s narrative was directly inspired by the relationship between Maxwell and her own father, Robert Maxwell.

The latter also died in 1991, after falling overboard from his yacht, Lady Ghislaine. Furthermore, in 2022, prior to the sentencing in her sex trafficking case, Maxwell’s lawyer claimed that her childhood experience with parental cruelty and abuse influenced the later trajectory of her life and her involvement with Epstein. Thus, even though the precise details of Yasmin and Maxwell’s lives differ, the former evidently takes some inspiration from the latter. These similarities further grow in season 4, which finds Yasmin taking her own first steps into running an exploitative ring, consisting of vulnerable, sometimes even teenage, girls and young women.

Industry Season 4 Further Builds Upon Yasmin’s Similarities to Ghislaine Maxwell

While season 3 of ‘Industry’ mines Ghislaine Maxwell’s personal life for inspiration in shaping Yasmin’s storyline with her father, season 4 takes things a step further. So far, the fictional banker-turned-socialite has only resembled Maxwell in their experiences as victims. However, as her narrative progresses, she starts to draw parallels with the real-life criminal’s actions as an abuser. In 2022, Maxwell was convicted of child sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein. She was found guilty of helping Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse victims. In season 4, Yasmin finds herself in a similar position, as she and Hayley run their own operation of recruiting young, even underage girls, to seduce powerful politicians, businessmen, and others, to obtain illicit recordings of their sexual interactions.

In a conversation with Variety, the show’s creators, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, confirmed that this aspect of Yasmin’s storyline is also inspired by Ghislaine Maxwell. Down shared, “I can’t speak for Ghislaine Maxwell, or understand her motivations whatsoever. But we found certain biographical elements of her story interesting, quite frankly.” Even so, while Yasmin’s storyline about exploiting vulnerable young women to maintain her own proximity to power finds some real-life inspirations, Down also wants to maintain some distance between the on-screen character and Maxwell’s off-screen crimes. Notably, despite the similarities between Yasmin and Maxwell, the former’s on-screen narrative includes no direct counterpart for Epstein.

Down told Variety, “(But) I feel like the one-to-one comp between Ghislaine Maxwell and Yasmin is to do a disservice to Yasmin as a character. Yasmin has been a victim of trauma, a victim of abuse. She can’t really formulate what that abuse was, but there’s definitely a sort of inappropriate relationship with sex and her parentage, which has been there basically since Season 2.” He further added, “We’re not asking people to defend her (Yasmin). We’re just asking people to see the first four seasons of character development and realize this is probably the natural progression of the character. This is where a character like this would end up.”

