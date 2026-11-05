Inessa Sorokina: Where is Parived’s Former Girlfriend Now?

The world of luxury watches and high-end jewelry came into focus in January 2023, when authorities in Chile brought their investigation into the Watches Case, or Caso Relojes, to the forefront. During the investigation, authorities focused on the then-husband of renowned TV host Tonka Tomicic, Marco Antonio López Spagui, AKA Parived. Netflix’s ‘High End: The Watch Theft Ring’ focuses on Parived’s involvement in the case alongside other individuals. It also featured an interview with his former girlfriend, Inessa Sorokina, who shed light on his early life and spoke about their relationship.

Inessa Sorokina’s Relationship With Parived Ended After Almost 8 Years

Inessa Sorokina originally hailed from Moscow, Russia, before relocating to Chile in 1993. According to reports, she was working with the renowned Chilean fashion designer Rubén Campos in 1996 when she first crossed paths with a man named Marco Antonio López Spagui, also known as Parived. At the time, he had come to the designer to sell some antique items. As Parived and Inessa began speaking, they quickly developed a deep connection, which led them to start dating. During her interview on the show, Inessa stated that he had a charm that could easily draw people in.

On the show, Inessa recalled an instance when she and Parived visited a restaurant. She said that she was left completely shocked when he told one of the customers a fact about the patron’s past that her then-partner couldn’t have known. Eventually, Inessa introduced him to her friend and TV host, Tonka Tomicic, to provide her with spiritual guidance. However, according to Inessa, things took a turn when her friend and partner gradually became closer. After almost 8 years in the relationship, she finally parted ways with Parived. According to a public report, Inessa had claimed that she had forgiven him over time.

Inessa Sorokina Has Likely Stepped Away From Her Career in Modeling

According to several reports, Inessa first traveled to Chile after receiving an invitation from her beloved aunt, Valentina Șcepaciova, a well-known ballerina at the Municipal Theater of Santiago. Although she initially traveled to the country temporarily, it soon helped her turn the opportunity into a remarkable career in the fashion industry. In 1993, Inessa settled in Chile and began her professional trajectory, collaborating as a model with the designer Rubén Campos. She eventually gained valuable insights into the modeling industry from the designer, who actively mentored her.

Over time, Inessa began working in several fashion shows, sharing the runway with renowned models such as Carola Jorquera and Tonka Tomicic. Eventually, she moved on from the modeling industry before stepping into the event production sector. She went on to work as a professional at the theater and entertainment production company, Dif Espectáculos & Comunicaciones SA, and later served at Perricone Chile. As of writing, she appears to have stepped away from her professional life. However, it is worth noting that Inessa remains active on social media, where she often shares glimpses into her personal life.

Inessa Sorokina Finds Comfort and Joy in the Presence of Her Family

In her personal life, Inessa faced several challenges, but she always ensured she overcame them with determination and resilience. According to a report, in the early 1990s she married a Russian world-champion canoeist, Alexander Batin. However, they gradually drifted apart over a few years of their marriage, leading to their divorce. Inessa believed she had found love when she first met Parived, but the relationship came to an end after almost 8 years. Fortunately, she found another chance at love when she crossed paths with the businessman, Rodrigo Truffa Solá. As time passed, their bond blossomed into something more. Ultimately, they tied the knot at a beautiful venue, surrounded by their friends and family.

Inessa’s life took an unexpected turn in March 2007 when she and Rodrigo got into a major car accident. Reports state that in the accident, she suffered significant injuries and remained in a coma for multiple days in the hospital. Luckily, she recovered significantly within just a few days. Around a month later, the pair became overjoyed when she became pregnant with her first child. Their lives were further filled with joy as they welcomed their son, Américo, into the world. Inessa and Rodrigo’s family further grew when they had their younger son, Salvador. Today, her life completely revolves around her family, especially her two sons. She never misses an opportunity to express her pride and love for them.

From celebrating festivals like Halloween by wearing costumes to celebrating Father’s Day, Inessa cherishes every moment she spends with her family. From time to time, she and Rodrigo head out on dinner dates together, keeping the spark between them alive. Inessa also remains dedicated to her two pups and a kitten. As a fitness enthusiast, she regularly attends the gym, keeping her body in its prime condition. Moreover, friendships are an integral part of her life, which is highlighted by her choice to spend quality time with them over shared meals. In her leisure time, Inessa always finds herself taking a break in nature, immersing herself completely in the serenity.

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