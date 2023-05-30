Insomniacs After School Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia’ or ‘Insomniacs After School’ episode 8 Magari and Nakami focus on the upcoming meteor shower viewing party after getting permission to organize the event. They put their heads together to do everything methodically but on the day of the event, a sudden storm washes everything away. Ganta blames himself for everything and runs away after apologizing to everyone. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia’ or ‘Insomniacs After School’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Insomniacs After School Episode 8 Recap

Isaki and her friends visit the Student’s Council room to learn whether Ganta and Ukegawa succeeded in getting their plan accepted. Although Ukegawa admits that they had to work hard to hash things out as the Astronomy club is new, they eventually succeeded. All of them have their lunch together and their conversation soon turns toward the secret talents that they possess.

The following day, they all put their heads together to start working on the upcoming meteor shower viewing party. While Isaki and Gani do all the shopping, Nakami is busy getting permission to use the streets. After a few hours, Isaki and Gani return with all the stuff and food. In Ganta’s absence, the girls start asking Ukegawa about his early life.

It turns out that Nakami used to be a very fast runner but that slowly changed for some reason. The team works really hard to organize the meteor shower viewing party, but on the day of the event, the weather deteriorates all of a sudden and there is a huge storm. Nakami realizes that everything he worked for is a failure and runs away in the rain after apologizing to everyone.

Insomniacs After School Episode 8 Ending: Do Magari and Nakami Confess Their Feelings?

After searching for Nakami persistently despite the rain, Magari eventually sees him walking aimlessly on the road. She immediately rushes to his side and places her umbrella over his head. The duo takes shelter in a nearby bus station. Initially, Nakami is quiet and remains reserved. But he eventually opens up and starts crying after he bemoans the fact that he fails to achieve anything no matter how methodical he is.

It is obvious that Ganta is emotionally distressed and is struggling, so instead of talking directly Magari comes up with an innovative method to console him. She uses her to broadcast a live radio session just like they do every night to fall asleep. Isaki then proceeds to talk about their first night out and reminds him that they are exactly at the same spot to avoid getting into trouble with the cop. Naturally, Nakami also remembers the incident really well.

That’s when Isaki points out that she felt his racing heart for the first time that day and ever since then Ganta has become a very special person for her. All of a sudden a bus arrives at the stand and the duo hides so that they don’t get noticed by the passengers. As the topic is so sensitive, Nakami could not gather the courage to look into Isaki’s eyes as the duo obviously feels shy. But when she turns towards him, Ganta also shares that he feels the same for her.

Interestingly, Isaki does not let him talk much and touches his cheek affectionately. The two just stare into each other’s eyes and that’s when Shiromaru-senpai arrives there out of the blue. Isaki and Ganta are naturally shocked as they are sitting really close to each other which appears to imply that they have been kissing one another. Shiromaru runs away and the duo follows them trying to give an explanation.

Although Isaki and Ganta do not directly share their romantic feelings, they do tell one another that they hold a special place for each other. It appears that the day is not far that they will better understand their feelings and be more open about it. The fans who wish that they end up together, are probably going to have their wishes fulfilled in future episodes.

