Invasion Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

As ‘The Walking Dead’ has done within the zombie subgenre, ‘Invasion’ explores how humanity would respond if there is indeed an alien attack. In episode 3, Trevante Ward (Shamier Anderson) survives his encounter with the extraterritorial. Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) accesses the JASA database to find the video recording of Murai and her crew’s last moments. Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani) realizes that her marriage is truly over. Casper (Billy Barratt) is forced to vote for Monty as the leader of their small group. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Invasion’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Invasion Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, titled ‘Orion,’ Wade wakes up in the desert. He tries to find the other members of his unit, but they are nowhere to be seen. He goes back to the Humvee and tries to establish contact with the base but is unsuccessful. His injury from the blast from the alien ship, combined with dehydration, makes him hallucinate that his wife is there. Even in that state, he realizes that someone is approaching and raises his gun. The stranger is revealed to be an Afghan.

The man gives him water and indicates that he might know where the rest of his unit is. That night, when they stop to rest, the Afghan tends to Ward’s injury and shares his food with him. Neither can understand the other. But under the limitless desert sky, they share their stories of grief and loss. Wade blames himself for what his marriage has become, while the Afghan laments the death of his daughter.

America gradually sinks into utter chaos. As Aneesha and her family watch, New York City loses electricity. The following morning, Ahmed tries to recharge their car but encounters a couple of bigots. Aneesha steals keys to the car of another family, and they leave. Later, they find lodging at a motel, from where Ahmed tries to contact Mandy. He has begun to see himself separately from his family. Previously, he tried to leave them behind. In this episode, he puts physical and emotional distance between himself and his family by choosing to sleep on the floor while his wife and children are on the bed.

Casper and his classmates have all sustained some injuries, but they are alive. However, their teacher, who was driving the bus, has a piece of metal sticking out of his arm. The students immediately realize that he will die if he stays in the hole. But none of their phones are working, so there is no way for them to contact anyone.

And the walls of the hole seem to be quite steep, so the teenagers think that they can’t get out of there. Jamila Huston (India Brown), one of the students and the girl Casper has a crush on, tends to the teacher’s injuries. Monty tricks Casper to reveal that his father’s abuse is why his mother is in a wheelchair and uses it as leverage to force Casper to vote for him so that he can be the leader.

Invasion Episode 3 Ending: What Does Mitsuki Find?

After days of depression and drinking, Mitsuki decides to go back to work to find some answers. However, when she arrives at JASA, she discovers that an Independent Commission has taken over. She snatches away the identity card of her superior and the mission files and then locks herself and her colleague Kaito Kawaguchi (Daisuke Tsuji) inside the comms room to search for the last video recording of her girlfriend. As her superior and the security officer demand that she unlocks the door, Mitsuki races against time to find the video before they get inside on their own.

When she does, Mitsuki and Kaito realize that something large must have hit the shuttle to cause such damage. They hear the final word uttered by one of the crew members after the collision. It’s “Wajo,” which means Japanese castle in Japanese terminology. Whatever hit the shuttle, it must have seemed as large as a castle to the crew. This means that it was destroyed due to a collision with an alien ship.

Why Does Monty Extinguish the Fire?

Inside that hole, separated from the rest of the world, the little tyrant within Monty seems to find the purpose of his life. He snuffs out the fire that Casper so painstakingly built earlier to establish his authority over the group. He wants any positive development for the students to come through him and not others, especially not Casper. He seems to have chanced upon his ideal place in the world. Moreover, he probably has no desire to leave the hole anymore because this seclusion from the rest of the world gives him certain powers that exposure to society will take away.

