Invasion Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In episode 7, titled ‘Hope,’ ‘Invasion’ goes back to having four parallel narratives. As the Malik family continues to make their way northwards, Ahmed’s (Firas Nassar) condition worsens, forcing Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani) to perform an emergency operation. Casper (Billy Barratt) and his friends find out about the invasion and still make their way to London. Ward (Shamier Anderson) meets an Afghan family and travels to Kabul with them. Meanwhile, Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) still holds on to the hope that Murai is alive and uses a radio telescope to form a communication link with the aliens. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Invasion’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Invasion Episode 7 Recap

Still reeling from their encounter with the alien, Aneesha and her family try to find some shelter for themselves. After Ahmed loses consciousness and suffers a pneumothorax, Aneesha successfully operates on him, saving his life. They later stop at a mall, and Ahmed, apparently just realizing what kind of a woman his wife is, tries to initiate an intimate moment. But Aneesha rebuffs his advances. After what he has done, there isn’t going to be any reconciliation in their future. They are now together to keep their children safe, and that’s about it.

The family reaches a university that has been turned into a shelter, and Aneesha runs into Barton again. The latter clearly wasn’t expecting her to have a family and initially doesn’t know how to respond to it. Even Ahmed can sense that there is something unspoken between his wife and Burton but refrains himself from bringing it up. For her previous work at the clinic, the soldiers give Aneesha a separate room for her family to stay. She later speaks to Burton and learns that he is divorced. Their conversation makes her reflect on her own marriage.

In Afghanistan, Ward comes across yet another destroyed military base. He meets an Afghan family and decides to give them a lift to Kabul airport. Once there, Ward is immediately allowed to board a military flight. When the soldiers don’t let the family onto the plane because they don’t have enough money, Ward buys them their place on the plane by giving the soldiers his gun.

While walking down the road, Casper and his friends come across a survivor from whom they learn about the invasion. They still decide to go back to London, hoping to reunite with their families, and the survivor agrees to drive them there.

Invasion Episode 7 Ending: What Does Mitsuki Find with the Radio Telescope?

Mitsuki enters a space observation center under false pretenses with Ikuro and Kaito, claiming to be in charge. She then instructs the employees to find a pattern with the sound they have isolated so they can send a message to the aliens. She later realizes that what they have is not necessarily a broadcast but a part of the aliens’ communication network. They have somehow managed to get past whatever firewall the aliens have. She also deduces that the network functions like a hive, a supercomputer with all its nodes.

Mitsuki ultimately is able to isolate Hoshi’s distress signal from the alien chatter. But before she can get a lock on it, authorities arrive and take her into custody.

What’s Happening to Casper?

Since he was born, Casper has been suffering from epilepsy. But things recently started to change, likely coinciding with the arrival of the aliens. Casper doesn’t yet know how to describe what is happening to him exactly. He hears a voice in his mind. He tells Jamila that it’s painful whenever it happens.

It’s possible that somehow Casper’s mind has become linked to the alien network, giving him unwanted access into their hive. What he sees and hears are communications between the aliens. If this is indeed the case, then the following questions should be whether this ability is linked to his epilepsy and whether other people with a similar condition are also receiving snippets of extra-terrestrial communication as well.

Read More: Where Is Invasion Filmed?