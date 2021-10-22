Where Is Invasion Filmed?

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, ‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi action-drama series. It follows multiple ordinary people from all over the world as humanity faces an alien invasion. John Bell Tyson (Sam Neill) is a tired sheriff of a small Oklahoma town slated to retire soon. Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani) and Ahmed (Firas Nassar) are a Syrian immigrant couple living in Long Island, New York. Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) works at the communications department at Japan’s space program JASA and is in a secret relationship with the leader of the upcoming mission to the International Space Station.

Casper Morrow (Billy Barratt) is a teenager in London, England, struggling to deal with a bully. Trevante Ward (Shamier Anderson) is a US soldier deployed in Afghanistan. The life of each of these individuals forever changes following the invasion. If you are wondering whether ‘Invasion’ is indeed filmed all over the world, we got you covered.

Invasion Filming Locations

The first season of ‘Invasion’ was filmed in the US state of New York, Manchester and Greenwich in England, Japan, and Morocco. Filming reportedly started in October 2019, but the production was shut down in Manchester in March 2020 following the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming restarted at the British location in August that year. In March 2021, production for season 1 was completed for the inaugural season. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

New York

In the first season, Aneesha and Ahmed’s story is predominantly set in the New York state, so the scenes involving the actors who played them and their children were shot in various locations of the state, including New York City. Other projects that were also filmed in the Empire State are ‘Suits,’ ‘Friends,’ and ‘Seinfeld.’

Japan

The section of the first season’s plot involving Mitsuki is primarily set in several locations in Japan, especially Tokyo. As a result, a considerable portion of filming happened in the Land of the Rising Sun. Japan has a thriving entertainment industry empowered by state-of-the-art infrastructure and an extremely competent workforce. Western projects like ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Inception’ were filmed in the East Asian country.

Morocco

Scenes depicting Ward and his unit are set in Afghanistan, where filming couldn’t be done for obvious reasons. So, the show creators likely used various locations in Morocco to recreate the backdrop of the war-torn country. Some of the cast and crew members shared photos and videos from the set and beyond while they were in Morocco. For a long time, the North African country has been a popular filming destination for Hollywood projects. Shows like ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Homeland,’ and ‘Prison Break’ were also filmed in Morocco.

Manchester, England

The production unit shot multiple scenes of the British section of the first season of ‘Invasion’ in Manchester, a city in the Northwest of England. Some of the other projects also shot in the industrial city are ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’

Greenwich, England

Greenwich, a borough of London, was one of the last locations where filming for the first season took place. Local outlets reported that the production unit was spotted at Blackheath; Greenwich Park, located at London SE10 8QY; and the Royal Naval College area, located at King William Walk, London SE10 9NN.

