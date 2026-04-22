Invincible: Do Debbie and Paul Break Up? Do Debbie and Nolan Get Back Together?

The fourth season of Prime Video’s ‘Invincible‘ pits Mark against the Viltrumites, leading to some unexpected results. The finale brings Mark and Nolan back to Earth, expecting to face off against Thragg and the remaining Viltrumites, whose home is now destroyed. They don’t find the war they came looking for, but there are other things that they must now face. While Mark is glad to be back home, Nolan has to come face-to-face with Debbie and the mistakes he made all back in Season 1. Considering the things he did and the trauma that Debbie went through in Season 2, it would seem that she would never forgive him. However, things aren’t so black and white between them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Debbie and Paul’s Romance was Doomed from the Start

The fourth season sees Debbie moving on from Nolan as she starts dating Paul. Their relationship escalates quickly, as there comes a time when they start to discuss moving in together. By the time Mark leaves with Nolan to fight the Viltrumites, things are rather hopeful for her and Paul. The fact that Mark and Oliver also like him very much shows that there is real potential in his and Debbie’s relationship. However, months later, when Mark returns to Earth, he discovers that his mother has broken things off with Paul. While it is not revealed exactly what happened between them, Debbie says that their lives were too different.

This refers to her sons and her ex being superheroes and all the baggage that comes with it, while Paul doesn’t know anyone remotely close to that world. It is possible that Mark and Oliver’s months-long trip to the other side of the universe, fighting some of the fiercest and bloodthirstiest warriors, took a toll on Debbie. She had no idea what had happened to her sons, and she knew that this war had real stakes, meaning that one or both of them could die out there, while she couldn’t do anything about it.

It is likely that this strain started to tear apart her and Paul’s relationship. Whatever the reason may have been, it is clear that the split was mutual. Not only are they still on great terms with one another, but they are such good friends that when Mark and Nolan return without Oliver, Debbie turns towards Paul to share her troubles. This shows how good a relationship they had, and what a shame it was that things couldn’t work out between them.

Debbie’s Break-Up Opens the Possibility of a Second Chance for Nolan

Before Nolan showed his true colors in the first season, he and Debbie had a great life together. They were in love and had a happy family. But then, Nolan leaned towards his Viltrumite roots and did and said such harsh things that even he thought he couldn’t ever return to Earth, even for an apology. However, over time, he changed, and eventually, he had to come back home because the future of the world was at stake. He knew that Debbie wouldn’t forgive him so easily, but perhaps he had underestimated the extent of her anger. Still, the second time he comes back, without Oliver by his side, he is more hopeful.

He even tells Debbie that while she may not feel like it now, she is the kind of person who gives second chances to people, and she will eventually do the same for him, too. And then, Paul advises Debbie to go to Talescria to be with Oliver. This means that she has to spend weeks with Nolan on the spaceship, and then months with him on Talescria, while she reunites with and looks after Oliver. In time, she will clearly see how much Nolan has changed and how truly regretful he is of his actions. We already start to see her softening towards him by the end of the fourth season, and sure enough, the more time she spends with him, the more things are going to change.

This is not to say that Debbie will entirely forget all the bad things he did. However, as Nolan said, it is in Debbie’s nature to give people second chances. She is a strong supporter of rehabilitation, and even in the show, we see several characters who change their ways and turn from villains to heroes. Nolan is neither the first nor the last to do it, and he has already done a lot to deserve his redemption. When Debbie sees all this, she will not forget his crimes, but she will also consider the fact that he really has tried to make up for all the bad he did. Thus, the relations between them are expected to improve. They might not get back together so easily, but it is expected to happen somewhere down the line.

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