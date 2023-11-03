Liked Invincible? Here Are 8 Similar Adult Animated Shows

‘Invincible‘ is a thrilling and groundbreaking animated series that has taken the superhero genre by storm. Created by Robert Kirkman, the mastermind behind ‘The Walking Dead,’ the show brings a fresh and mature perspective to the world of superheroes. It revolves around the life of Mark Grayson, a seemingly ordinary teenager who discovers he possesses incredible powers inherited from his father, Omni-Man, the world’s most powerful superhero. However, Mark’s journey to becoming a hero is far from conventional, as he grapples with the moral complexities and harsh realities of a world where not everything is black and white.

With its compelling characters, intricate plot twists, and visceral action sequences, ‘Invincible’ has captivated audiences and redefined the superhero genre. If you’re a fan of fun adult animation, you’ll be delighted to explore more shows like Invincible, where the line between hero and villain is blurred, and the narrative is rich in animation with complexity and depth.

8. The Awesomes (2013-2015)

‘Invincible’ has notably reshaped the superhero landscape by offering a refreshing and often darker portrayal of superhuman abilities, akin to many Amazon series that explore heroes from fresh and realistic angles. In contrast, ‘The Awesomes,’ a three-season series created by Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker, takes a lighter, comedic approach to the superhero paradigm. This Adult Swim production introduces a quirky team of heroes attempting to replace their predecessors and infuses the superhero genre with irreverent humor. With an ensemble cast featuring the comedic talents of Seth Meyers, Rachel Dratch, Ike Barinholtz, Kenan Thompson, and more, ‘The Awesomes’ stands out as a whimsical and entertaining deviation from conventional superhero narratives, making it a must-watch for fans seeking a unique take on hero stories.

7. Castlevania (2017-2021)

‘Castlevania,’ an animated series based on the classic video game franchise, shares common ground with ‘Invincible’ through its mature themes and intricate storytelling. Both shows explore the complexities of heroism, tapping into moral ambiguities and the darker aspects of the human psyche. Created by Warren Ellis, ‘Castlevania’ revolves around the epic battle between vampire hunters and Dracula, a powerful vampire lord, in a medieval fantasy world. The series boasts a stellar voice cast including Richard Armitage, James Callis, and Alejandra Reynoso. Much like ‘Invincible,’ ‘Castlevania’ combines intriguing characters, intense action, and thought-provoking narratives, making it a compelling watch for fans of mature animated storytelling.

6. Big Mouth (2017-)

‘Big Mouth,’ a raucous animated series created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, jumps into the awkward, hormone-fueled world of adolescence. This show, like ‘Invincible,’ pushes boundaries with its mature themes, offering a hilarious yet thought-provoking exploration of puberty, friendship, and self-discovery. While ‘Invincible’ tackles complex superhero narratives, ‘Big Mouth’ navigates the complexities of growing up, relationships, and identity. Both series share a penchant for candid storytelling, unafraid to confront uncomfortable realities with humor and depth. With its relatable characters and sharp wit, ‘Big Mouth’ resonates with audiences seeking animated content that challenges societal norms, mirroring the thematic depth found in ‘Invincible.’

5. Undone (2019-)

‘Undone‘ is a groundbreaking adult animated series created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, known for their work on ‘BoJack Horseman.’ The show, presented through a unique blend of rotoscope animation and captivating storytelling, follows the life of Alma Winograd-Diaz, played by Rosa Salazar. ‘Undone,’ akin to ‘Invincible,’ showcases the power of animated storytelling in exploring complex themes. While ‘Invincible’ dives into the superhero realm, ‘Undone’ takes a mesmerizing journey through the mind and time manipulation. Both series challenge conventional narratives, pushing the boundaries of animated storytelling. Just as ‘Invincible’ captivates audiences with its mature superhero portrayal, ‘Undone’ mesmerizes with its innovative animation and profound exploration of mental health and reality. Fans of ‘Invincible’ seeking thought-provoking narratives will find a compelling parallel in the mind-bending world of ‘Undone.’

4. Samurai Jack (2001-2017)

‘Samurai Jack’ is a visually stunning animated series created by Genndy Tartakovsky that tells the tale of a samurai displaced in time, battling the evil Aku while trying to find his way back to the past. With its striking artistry and minimal dialogue, the show is a masterclass in storytelling through visuals. For fans of ‘Invincible,’ ‘Samurai Jack’ offers a different but equally captivating experience, blending action, complex characters, and moral dilemmas in a unique and often darkly atmospheric setting. It shares the same depth of storytelling and character development, making it a convincing choice for those who appreciate the narrative complexity found in ‘Invincible.’

3. The Venture Bros. (2003-2018)

‘The Venture Bros.’ shares a connection with ‘Invincible’ in its humorous deconstruction of traditional superhero tropes, but with a more satirical and offbeat approach. The show, created by Jackson Publick (Christopher McCulloch), offers a wild ride through the escapades of the inept Venture family, navigating the absurdities of a world filled with superheroes and supervillains. The series boasts a talented voice cast including James Urbaniak, Michael Sinterniklaas, and Patrick Warburton. ‘The Venture Bros.’ is known for its witty humor, pop culture references, and the unique blend of adventure, satire, and absurdity that has captivated audiences for years.

2. Archer (2009-)

‘Archer,’ a standout adult animated series created by Adam Reed, has consistently reinvented itself over its run, much like ‘Invincible.’ While the two shows differ in genre, with Archer’s espionage comedy contrasting Invincible’s superhero drama, they share commonalities that make them appealing to a similar audience. Both series are celebrated for their sharp and witty writing, offering clever humor and smart dialogues. Additionally, they explore violence in their narratives, albeit in distinct ways – ‘Invincible’ features harsher, often brutal violence, while ‘Archer’ uses death and killing for comedic effect. With a talented voice cast led by H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, and Jessica Walter, ‘Archer’ delivers humor and violence in a way that caters to mature animated series enthusiasts seeking an entertaining, adult-focused experience.

1. The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022)

‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical‘ is an ideal series for fans of ‘Invincible’ due to its shared exploration of the darker, more satirical side of the superhero genre. Created by Eric Kripke, who is also behind the live-action adaptation of ‘The Boys,’ ‘Diabolical’ offers a captivating animated perspective on the same universe, providing a fresh take on morally complex superheroes. With a mix of humor, violence, and thought-provoking narratives, it echoes the mature themes found in ‘Invincible.’ The anthology format, with each episode directed by a different team, allows for diverse and creative storytelling, ensuring fans of ‘Invincible’ will appreciate its unconventional and irreverent approach to superheroes. The cast includes voice talents such as Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Andy Samberg, Justin Roiland and many more, making it a star-studded production that adds to the show’s appeal. For those seeking a blend of humor and darkness in their superhero content, ‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ is a must-watch.

