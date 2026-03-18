Invincible Season 4 Episode 1, 2 and 3 Recap: Is Eve Pregnant?

Prime Video’s ‘Invincible’ returns for a fourth season with a huge step forward for Mark, though not necessarily in the right direction. The previous season ended with the violent showdown between him and Conquest, with Eve getting a massive power upgrade as her mental barriers broke. Mark finishes off the job, or so he thinks. He has no idea that Cecil has Conquest imprisoned, though that doesn’t work too well, for obvious reasons. This season begins with Mark trying to make up for the devastation that happened the last time he fought a Viltrumite. He helps catch criminals and helps make things better as much as he can. However, Cecil is still keeping a close eye on him, and for good reason. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mark’s Dark Side Threatens to Come Out

Mark and Eve have gone independent and established Invincible Inc, through which people can contact them for help. While Mark is not comfortable with taking money for it, Eve reminds him that corporations are paying them, and they are donating most of the money anyway. When a call for help comes, Mark, who is extremely tired, asks Oliver to go, who has been making incessant rounds of his own and puts his foot down about taking a break. Debbie asks Mark to take a break as well, but he doesn’t think he can. When he shows up at the site, he is confronted by Dinosaurus, who reveals he was happy with Mark’s actions, resulting in many deaths and helping curb overpopulation. But he doesn’t like the fact that Mark has gone back to helping people.

The fight ends with Mark defeating Dinosaurus, but it turns out that the monster has made a home in a normal human who has no control over when the monster chooses to come out. What bothers Mark is the fact that he considers killing the man to stop Dinosaurus from showing up again. Fortunately, the reassembled Guardians, led by Brit, show up in time to get Mark to leave. The reunion of the group is not without its issues, particularly as Rudy thinks he should be put in charge, but Cecil doesn’t trust him enough to do that, yet. Mark shares his concern with Eve, but they are forced to put the conversation on hold because they are having dinner with Eve’s parents.

Her parents make no attempt to hide their dislike for Mark, with her father even pointing out in private that the two times Eve almost died were because she was fighting for Mark. He shares this thought with Eve, who assures him that her father is the last person they should listen to. Soon after, a new threat emerges in the form of Universa, who is awed by all the energy on the Earth. She attacks a power plant, wishing to get all the energy, not for herself but for her people. But Mark and Eve show up to stop her. This is where Eve watches her powers falter and fizzle out. In the end, Universa is defeated, but Eve cannot enter the next fight.

A Difficult Choice Leaves Mark and His Team Rattled

Mark is immediately called up to help in the fight against the Sequids, who had multiplied tenfold and are ready to take over the city. The Guardians form a barrier, quarantining them. The mission is to get every single civilian out of the clutches of the sequids and teleported to a safer place. If even one of the infected ones escapes, the fight will be lost. By the time Mark shows up, most of the civilians have already been saved, but the last one, Rus, is too powerful. He is on the cusp of breaking past the barrier. With each second counting, Mark is forced to make a choice. He can wait for the neural disrupter and save Rus, but even a second’s delay will lead the barriers to crash, and the battle will be lost.

Or, he can kill Rus and end it. He chooses the latter, leaving everyone shocked. The choice weighs heavily on Mark, who begins to wonder if this is going to be the norm. Cecil has a conversation with him about this, where he supports his choice but also points out that such choices can take an emotional toll on a good person like him. Meanwhile, Debbie’s relationship with Paul moves quickly. He moves on from hesitating to appear in front of her sons to asking her to move in with him and showing him the house they could buy if they both sell their current houses and move in together.

While Debbie likes the idea of living together, she doesn’t know if she is ready to give up her house of 20 years just yet. She also gets Oliver for a new costume fitting, which reminds her of Omni-Man’s first costume fitting. Oliver has kept his father’s mark on his costume because he wants to reclaim it as his own, and Debbie thinks he is right. The first episode ends with Conquest waking up in his prison and escaping. And this is before Cecil could tell Mark that they were keeping the Viltrumite captive. Later, Conquest makes his way back to his planet, where he appears in front of Thragg, believing he will be executed for his failure. But Thragg says there is still a lot he needs to do.

What Killed the Viltrumites?

The second episode begins with a flashback to the Viltrum in its prime. We see a young Nolan training younger Viltrumites. He goes through a ritual of his own, where he has to survive his parents trying to kill him to prove he is worthy of living. As he is prepared to be set out on his mission, a strange virus takes over the planet, killing Viltrums by the billions, until only a handful of them are left. The virus was planted by someone, but no one knows who did it and how they got their hands on a virus that wiped out an entire civilisation with such ease. The flashback turns out to be a story Nolan is telling Allen, who takes the Viltrumite to Talescria.

After reuniting with Telia, they go to Thaedus, where Nolan retells the whole story and then lists down the weapons that can be used to kill the rest of his people. While he wants to save others, the idea of eradicating his own people in the process weighs heavily on him, and he refuses to be an active participant in the war. He, Allen, and Telia board a ship, which has seen better days, and journey forth to collect all the weapons that can kill a Viltrumite. The first item on their list is Space Racer’s gun, but when Space Racer turns out to be alive, they send him to Thaedus to enlist in the impending war. Next, they go to Sinlak Beetle, where they find the insects from whom they can extract the venom that can slow down a Viltrumite immensely.

They are greeted at their next stop by Gelderian guards, who tell them to enlist Tech Jacket from Earth. Their last stop takes them to the planet of the Ragnars, who are frozen in ice. However, they are not able to retrieve any of them due to a blunder caused by their ship’s captain, leading Allen and Nolan to be almost killed. Fortunately, Telia steps in just in time to save them. In between this, Nolan recounts every single way in which his people destroyed the people of all the planets in their stops. They return to Thaedus with everything they have gathered in their journey, but he knows this won’t be enough.

He tells Nolan to join their war, noting that Mark is already going to do so. However, Nolan is not happy with the idea of returning to Earth and facing his sins. To show him that his actions weren’t so bad, Thadeus reveals that he is the one who sent the Scourge Virus to Viltrum all those years ago. And worse, he still has it. Nolan is angered by this revelation, but he makes Thadeus promise that this will be the last resort. To make sure that they have exhausted all their options before using the virus, Nolan agrees to join the war, even if it means returning to Earth to get his son.

What Happens to Robot and Monster Girl?

The Flaxans make a return, having increased their powers and technology tenfold. Their last encounter was with Omni-Man, so this time, they come prepared with a tech that allows them to keep the likes of him occupied. Their new tech also allows them to adapt to Earth’s time and not grow old and die in an instant. Interestingly, they are also taking humans prisoner, which they’d never done before. The Guardians, aided by Mark, are called in to deal with the situation. The fight this time is trickier than ever before, but eventually, Robot realizes that they need to destroy the antenna on the other side of the portal to kill all the Flaxans who have crossed into Earth.

Robot and Monster Girl cross over, rescue the civilians, and destroy the antenna. However, Robot realizes that this is not enough. They still have quite a huge army, and they will never stop coming. So, he calls the rest of the Guardians to come over and finish them off, lest they return with even more advanced tech next time. With the Guardians and Mark heading towards the portal, one of the dying Flaxans decides to block their path by shutting off the portals right on time. But this also traps Robot and Monster Girl on the other side with no idea how to come back.

Why does Titan Become the Member of the Order?

The third episode begins with Titan meeting Machine Head, who warns him about Mr. Liu’s attack. Sure enough, the attack materialises, with Titan’s wife and daughter almost getting killed. Angered by the fact that his family’s safety was jeopardized, Titan reaches out to Invincible Inc., and this time, Oliver volunteers to help. Of course, he has no idea what’s in store for him. When Oliver arrives, Titan is hesitant to let him fight a dragon that almost killed Invincible. But they have no option, so they go forward. It doesn’t take much for Oliver to realise that he has bitten off more than he can chew. So, he calls Eve for help. At the time, Mark is occupied otherwise, but when the fight with the Flaxans ends, he immediately shows up to help his brother.

Together, they fight Mr. Liu’s dragon, who realizes he cannot defeat both brothers at the same time. So, he makes a run for it. Meanwhile, Mark loses his cool with Titan, blaming him for putting Oliver in harm’s way. He almost beats Titan to death, but his brother stops him, and they leave. This makes Titan realise that he cannot keep fighting off enemies like Mr. Liu on his own, so he decides to give up and rejoin the Order. To his surprise, Mr. Liu has been brought back into the Order as well. Now that they are both under the umbrella of one organisation, they cannot hurt each other. This was the only way to bring peace between them. And now that they are not fighting amongst themselves, the organisation can focus on bigger tasks.

Is Eve Pregnant?

While the last season saw Eve harnessing her powers in all their glory, she struggles to get it back to normal in this season. She is unable to manipulate atoms as she used to, and whatever she makes disappears into thin air. She first notices this in the coffee she makes for Mark, which is terrible. At the time, neither notices that the coffee and the mug have dissolved into nothing. The fight against Universa opens her eyes to her situation, making her even more desperate to understand what’s happening with her. Mark advises her to talk to Rudy, now Rex, who reveals that everything is normal with her, at least on paper. He promises to find the root of her problems and present her with a solution.

But then, the Flaxans show up, and he ends up getting trapped in their dimension, leaving Eve hopeless again. Mark assures her that they will still find out what’s happening to her, even if it means taking help from Cecil, who Mark now knows is still working with Sinclair. Eve tries to calm down, but all of this is too much for her. And then, in the post-credits of Episode 3, we discover exactly what has happened to her. It turns out that she is pregnant, something she doesn’t tell Mark just yet. It could be the hormonal fluctuations in her body because of the pregnancy, or the simple fact that there is another superhero inside her womb that may have caused all this chaos for her. It isn’t confirmed yet, but it certainly is a very compelling theory, begging the question about Eve’s next step.

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