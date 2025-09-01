Invincible Season 4 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Prime Video’s ‘Invincible’ follows the story of Mark Grayson, as he develops his superpowers while learning some shocking truths about his father, which changes his entire world. The third season pushes Mark to face new challenges, but despite how bloody and violent it gets, this is not the worst he has seen. The fourth season, which was announced in 2024, months before the release of the third season, is set to push the young superhero to his limits. Invincible Season 4 is set to release in early 2026. The good news is that in July 2025, it was confirmed that ‘Invincible’ would also be returning for a fifth season. This proves that Mark’s story has only just begun.

Invincible Season 4 Will Introduce a Non-Comic Book Storyline

Since the first season, when Omni-Man revealed his true nature to his son and the world, the Viltrumites have been portrayed as the biggest danger to humans. The first three seasons give us a glimpse of their power as Mark faces off against increasingly powerful Viltrumites in each season. The Season 3 finale gives us a face-off between him and Conquest, defeating whom takes everything in the power of Mark and Eve, combined. The latter almost dies, and Mark doesn’t come out of the fight unscathed either. What makes it worse is that Conquest is revealed to be alive and in captivity by Cecil, which is, as expected, not going to turn out well. On top of this, the fourth season is set to mark the arrival of Thragg, Viltrumite leader and the most powerful of them all.

Fighting Thragg will take everything that Mark and his friends, including the Coalition of Planets, have got, which is why it’s good news that the finale confirms the return of Battle Beast. Additionally, there is also the imminent danger posed by the Sequids, who have been working in secret and are now ready to attack. There is also Angstrom Levy, who now owes the Technicians for giving him a new arm, and in return, they are going to make quite a big ask. All these storylines established in the last minutes of the finale show that Mark has quite a lot of battles ahead of him. But that’s not the most interesting part.

The post-credit scene brings back Damien Darkblood, who was last seen in the fourth episode of Season 1. In the comic books, he never returns to the scene, but Robert Kirkman has planned to change that. He revealed that he planned an entire storyline with Damien, but it never came to pass in the comics. Now, the fourth season will allow him to play that out for the fans, which is exciting because this will be something new for even the die-hard fans of the comics. The third season has Damien summoning a demon lord and offering him a “surface dweller of great power.” It is not confirmed whether he is referring to Mark or someone else, but it is clear that the Hell storyline that Kirkman had been dying to explore will finally come to pass.

Invincible Season 4 Will Introduce Major Characters

‘Invincible’ creator Robert Kirkman has teased that the fourth season will take the viewers to “a very different world filled with very different characters.” This means that the fourth season is going to introduce a slate of new characters, two of which have already been confirmed. With the Thragg storyline set to be an important part of the next season, the character is confirmed to be a major villain, though the casting for the same has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, Matthew Rhys has joined the fourth season and is set to voice the character of Dinosaurus.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also be returning in some capacity, considering that Conquest is still alive. With Damien getting a bigger arc, Clancy Brown and Bruce Campbell (the demon) are also set to return. This is in addition to the main cast members who will also be returning to the show. Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson), Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), J.K. Simmons (Omni-Man), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien), Chris Diamantopoulos (Donald Ferguson), Christian Convery (Oliver), and Ben Schwartz (Rus Livingston), among others, will reprise their roles.

Invincible Season 4 Will Lean Into the Dark Side of Mark Grayson

Since the beginning, Mark’s moral compass has been what has set him apart from others, especially the Viltrumites. However, the events of the third season put him through such immense pressure that his compass seems to have been broken or, rather, skewed now. Previously, he did not believe in killing anyone, no matter who they were. But the last scene of Season 3 confirms that he will consider the possibility of killing in the future if any danger is posed to his loved ones.

Now that this idea has taken hold in his mind, it remains to be seen how he interprets the definition of what danger means, and what giving this freedom to himself means for him in the long run. The next season will also explore the new powers of Atomic Eve, which were unlocked after her near-death experience fighting Conquest. Earlier, she used to be able to transmute non-living things, but now she has moved on to living things as well, including plants. It will be interesting to see what she does with her powers and how Mark’s new thought process about killing fares with her.

