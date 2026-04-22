Invincible Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot

Prime Video’s ‘Invincible‘ Season 4 concludes the Viltrumite War, as Mark and Nolan fight against a seemingly unbeatable enemy. The final episode unravels Mark’s mental health, as he remains in a constant state of terror, wondering when Thragg will show up to kill him and the people he loves. Things, however, end on a very different note, which fills Mark with a sense of relief as well as a feeling that he may have made a very bad decision. The consequences of his actions will unravel in the fifth season, which was renewed in July 2025, months before Season 4 premiered. Season 5 is already in post-production, which means the fans won’t have to wait for too long. The show is eyeing an early 2027 return, wishing to stay in a similar time frame as the previous seasons. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Invincible Season 5 Will Move Beyond the Viltrumite War

So far, the Viltrumites had been the biggest challenge for Mark and the Coalition of Planets. The seemingly bloodthirsty alien race remained a vital threat, despite their highly reduced numbers. During the fight with Mark and his team, Thragg realizes that there is no point in continuing to fight if his people are going to go extinct anyway. Seeing how well things worked out with Nolan’s offspring on Earth, the emperor decides to make a truce rather than continue the war. His focus is on ensuring the survival of his race, so he makes a peaceful offer to Mark. The remaining Viltrumites will make a home on Earth and reproduce. In return, they will keep their identities secret and not get involved in the matters of Earth.

While Mark does not like the idea of the repopulation of Viltrumites through humans, he knows that continuing the war will mean putting billions of lives, including those of the people he loves, at risk. So, he accepts the offer. With this, peace, even if temporary, is found between the Viltrumites and humans. But while Mark has accepted the truce, it doesn’t mean the Coalition of Planets will agree with him. The fifth season is likely to adapt issues #79-100 of the Invincible comics. This means that Allen is still looking for the Viltrumites, and when he discovers that not only are they living on Earth but are also increasing their numbers, he might not be so happy with it. This would pit him and Mark against each other, with the latter more focused on saving the Earth rather than wiping out the Viltrumites.

There is also the issue of the Scourge Virus, which is in Allen’s possession. Its refined form means that it can not only wipe out Viltrumites but also humans, which would be a major point of contention between Allen and Mark. Additionally, there is still the case of the missing Robot and Monster Girl. They were last seen getting trapped in the world of the Flaxans after the portal for their return was destroyed. Considering that time works differently there, it would be interesting to see how Robot and Monster Girl have changed and what impact the time in a foreign world has had on them. Meanwhile, more enemies will continue to surface, especially those that are yet to be defeated.

Invincible Season 5 Will Bring Back All the Major Characters

With each season, ‘Invincible’ expands its cast of characters and voice actors. Several new actors joined the fourth season, including Matthew Rhys as David Anders/Dinosaurus, Danai Gurira as Universa, and Lee Pace as Thragg. All three of them are expected to return in the fifth season, as there is still a lot left to explore in their arcs. With the Viltrumites continuing to build their lives on Earth, Clancy Brown as Kregg and Shantel VanSanten as Anissa are also expected to return. While Ross Marquand as Robot and Grey Griffin as Monster Girl remained far from action in the second half of Season 4, they are expected to return in Season 4 with a grander arc.

In addition to this, the entire main cast will also return. This includes Steven Yeun as Mark, Sandra Oh as Debbie, and J.K. Simmons as Nolan. Supporting cast members like Christian Convery as Oliver, Gillian Jacobs as Eve, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Zoey Deutch as Tech Jacket, Tatiana Maslany as Telia, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, and Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson will also remain a critical part of the show. More new characters are expected to be added as more details about Season 5’s storyline are revealed.

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