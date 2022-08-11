Iron Chef Brazil Season 1: Where Are They Now?

‘Iron Chef: Brazil’ is an interesting competitive cooking show that takes the best and brightest from Brazil’s culinary industry and pits them against rising stars who have just started to make a name for themselves. While the stalwarts are grouped together as the iron chefs, they are faced by the challengers in several themed battles over the course of the season. Ultimately, the challenger who defeats his Iron Chef with the most amount of points gets to compete against five of them for the trophy in the season finale.

Season 1 of ‘Iron Chef: Brazil’ provided us with quite a few thrilling moments as we witnessed Iron Chefs impressing us with their mastery or challengers besting the stalwarts through sheer determination and technique. Nevertheless, with cameras now turned around, fans are curious to know where the cast members are at present. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Where Is Chef Bel Coelho Now?

Bel found her passion for cooking from a young age and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America before working with some top chefs at popular restaurants. Additionally, she even decided to gather knowledge from the source and traveled to several Brazilian cities in order to learn more about regional cuisine. At present, she seems to be based in Sao Paulo, where she owns and operates her restaurants Cuia and Clandestino Restaurante. Additionally, Bel also hosts the show ‘Receita de Viagem’ on TLC Discovery.

Where Is Chef Carole Crema Now?

An expert at baking and sweet dishes, Carole Crema, surprised all with her incredible dishes on ‘Iron Chef: Brazil.’ She seems to be currently based out of Sao Paulo, where she runs her own restaurant and also offers cooking classes for people who want to work on their baking skills.

Where is Chef Felipe Schaedler Now?

A master of fish and seafood, Felipe seems to divide his time between Say Paulo and Manaus and has several popular restaurants to his name. His flagship restaurant, Banzeiro, has two branches in Sao Paulo and Manaus, while the Iron Chef also runs the Manaus-based Moquém do Banzeiro, which offers a fine-dining experience in a casual setting. On the other hand, Felipe is also quite happy in his personal life as he has built a life surrounded by family and friends and can often be spotted sharing the memories he makes on social media.

Where Is Chef Giovanna Grossi Now?

One of Brazil’s most celebrated chefs, Giovanna Grossi, got the chance to represent Latin America in 2016’s Bocuse d’Or when she was just 23 years of age. Over the years, she perfected her craft and even earned the prestigious position of a Bocuse d’Or judge. At present, she seems to reside in Sao Paulo, where she runs her flagship restaurant, Animus Restaurante. Additionally, she also appeared in the Forbes 30 under 30 list and currently holds the position of president of Bocuse d’Or Brasil.

Where Is Chef Rodrigo Oliveira Now?

One of the most popular chefs in Brazil, Rodrigo Oliveira, is in a happy relationship with his partner, Adriana Salay. Besides, from the looks of it, the chef resides in Sao Paulo, where he owns and operates the celebrated and award-winning restaurants, Mocotó and Balaio IMS. Additionally, in 2021, Rodrigo expanded his culinary empire and opened the Brazilian-themed restaurant Caboco in Los Angeles, through which he hoped to introduce Brazilian soul food to the United States.

Where Is Chef Thiago Castanho Now?

Thiago Castanho is a brilliant chef who is known best for combining traditional Brazilian cooking techniques with a modern style. Interestingly, Thiago, as well as his brother Felipe discovered their love for cooking when their father established the seafood restaurant, Remanso do Peixe in Belem, Brazil. At present, Thiago seems to be living in Belem, where he still has a hand in running his father’s restaurant. On the other hand, the chef has also been studying the Amazonian region’s cuisine for 15 years and recently even participated in a live cooking show in the Brazil Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020.

Where Are Chefs Lisiane Arouca and Fabricio Lemos Now?

Husband and wife duo Lisiane and Fabricio share a beautiful dynamic both inside and outside the kitchen. While their chemistry makes it easier for them to work together, the couple also enjoys a wonderful personal life surrounded by family and friends. At present, Lisiane and Fabricio seem to reside in the city of Salvador in Bahia, where they run Grupo Origem, under which they own and operate several popular restaurants, including Restaurante ORI, Restaurante Origem, Gem Bar, and Omí Restaurante.

Where Is Chef Adriano De Laurentiis Now?

A brilliant chef in his own right, Adriano De Laurentiis’s passion for cooking is made quite apparent through the mouthwatering creations he shares on social media. Unfortunately, Andriano is quite private about his personal life. However, from the look of it, the young chef presently resides in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he heads his flagship restaurant, Cais, and is in a beautiful relationship with Juliana Alves.

Where Is Chef Bianca Barbosa Now?

Hailing from a close-knit family, Bianca has maintained a solid bond with her parents and holds them responsible for the success she has achieved to this date. Moreover, she appears to enjoy a wonderful personal life and is a loving mother to an adorable 5-year-old. Besides, Bianca describes herself as a chef and bar owner and currently resides in Rio de Janeiro, where she owns and operates her establishment, Bar Kalango.

Where Is Chef Ieda De Matos Now?

Interestingly, it took Ieda some time to discover her passion for cooking, and she completed her course in Gastronomy when she was 42 years old. However, she never let her age stop her from living her dreams and was determined to reach the very top. Currently, Ieda is happily married, a mother of one, and resides with her family in Sao Paulo, where she runs her popular restaurant, Casa de Ieda.

Where Is Chef Michele Crispim Now?

Michele Crispim stepped into the limelight when she competed in and won ‘Masterchef: Brazil’ season 4. Although she was a commercial manager before embarking on a cooking career, Michele soon embraced her passion and began passing one milestone after the other on the way to success. At present, Michele seems to be residing in Brazil and is involved with the Rede TV show ‘Cake Boss’ as well as ‘Esse Doce Tem História’ on GNT Moreover, she has also been gathering quite a fan following as a chef and food influencer on social media.

Where Is Chef Paolo Rocha Now?

A resident of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Paolo Rocha now works as the pastry chef at several top-end restaurants, including President, Çá-Vá, Lvtetia, and Buteco. Besides, he also loves sharing his creations on social media and is involved with the show ‘Esse Doce Tem História’ on GNT. Moreover, fans would also be delighted to know that in August of 2022, Chef Paolo also announced that he and his partner, Stella Kiss, were about to welcome their first child into this world.

Where Is Chef Rafael Gomes Now?

Although Rafael began his culinary journey in the United States, he currently shuttles between Paris and Brazil as his cooking empire is spread over two continents. The incredible chef presently owns and operates two branches of his restaurant, Itacoa, in Paris and Rio, along with the Rio-based pork specialty restaurant, Porquinho. Besides, the chef announced that he would soon be opening his fourth restaurant, Tiara, which would provide a fine-dining experience. Additionally, viewers would also be delighted to know that Chef Rafael is currently in a beautiful relationship with his partner, Fernanda Rubatino, and is wholly focused on taking his career to new heights.

Where Are Walkyria Fagundes and Ygor Lopes Now?

Although Walkyria and Ygor started their respective culinary journeys independently, they met in Sao Paulo and soon embarked on a beautiful relationship. At present, the couple has made Sao Paolo their home and put their skills together in order to serve incredible food. They currently own and operate their own restaurant, AE! Cozinha, which has been growing in popularity since its inception.

