Is 9 Bullets on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘9 Bullets’ is an action thriller film that revolves around a former burlesque dancer and her young neighbor, whose life is in danger. She does everything in her power, even putting her own life at risk, to get the kid to safety. Directed by Gigi Gaston, the movie features a large ensemble of talented cast members, including Lena Headey, Dean Scott Vazquez, Sam Worthington, Cam Gigandet, and Barbara Hershey, all of whom bring the narrative into life through their amazing performances. It is natural for you to be excited to know more about the action film and where you can watch it. Well, no need to worry because we have just what you need to know.

What is 9 Bullets About?

Gypsy is a former burlesque dancer turned author, whose life gets turned upside down when she gets a shot at redemption. She takes the responsibility of rescuing her young neighbor Sam after his parents are murdered all of a sudden. With the local crime boss named Jack, who is also Gypsy’s ex, behind their backs, Gypsy tries to keep Sam away from the criminal’s clutches and get the young boy to escape safely. Since your interest is peaked and you cannot wait to watch this film yourself, here are all the ways you can do the same!

Is 9 Bullets on Netflix?

No, ‘9 Bullets’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive streaming library. However, you can make the most of your subscription by turning to similar action thrillers like ‘Gunpowder Milkshake‘ and ‘Extraction.’

Is 9 Bullets on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘9 Bullets’ on other streaming platforms as the streamer does not host the film on its platform. Alternatively, you may check out similar films such as ‘The Doorman‘ and ‘Hanna.’ Both the action thrillers involve female protagonists trying to keep themselves and others safe from their enemies using their skills.

Is 9 Bullets on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, the Lena Headey-starrer is not included in the vast collection of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Talking of the streaming library of the platform, there are several other alternatives that you can enjoy, including ‘The Protégé‘ and ‘A Vigilante.’

Is 9 Bullets on HBO Max?

While HBO Max may not offer ‘9 Bullets’ to its subscribers, it does have some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Assignment‘ and ‘Kill Bill Vol. 1.’ Much like ‘9 Bullets,’ these films follow a female protagonist going against their former acquaintances.

Where to Watch 9 Bullets Online?

Apart from the action film’s availability in theatres, you have the option to buy or rent ‘9 Bullets’ on various digital platforms, including DirecTV, Vudu, and Spectrum on Demand. However, if you are interested in catching the movie on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream 9 Bullets for Free?

We hate to break it to you that as of now, there is no way for you to catch ‘9 Bullets’ for free because it is not available for streaming on any of the streaming platforms. All you can do is hope for the action thriller film to be made available on any of the digital platforms that offer a free trial period. In the meanwhile, we recommend our readers to not turn to illegal and unsafe means to watch the film. After all, it is always better and safer to pay for the content you wish to consume and respect the cinematic art form.

Read More: Best Action Thriller Movies