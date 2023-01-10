Is A Savannah Haunting Based on a True Story?

Written and directed by William Mark McCullough, ‘A Savannah Haunting’ is a horror film that revolves around a family who loses their young daughter Alice, one of the twins, in an unfortunate drowning incident. In order to get past the tragedy and begin afresh, they move to Savannah. However, the mother, Rachel, keeps having visions of her daughter drowning and feels guilty about it.

As the family starts settling into their new abode, Rachel is haunted by the presence of Alice so much so that it drives her to the point of being insane. Starring Gena Shaw, Dean J. West, and William Mark McCullough, the movie focuses on predominant themes of paranormal activities and spirits, things that are not unheard of in real life. So, it naturally begs the question — is the horror film rooted in reality? Well, let us explore the same in detail, shall we?

Is A Savannah Haunting a True Story?

‘A Savannah Haunting’ is partially based on a true story. The director and writer of the horror film, William Mark McCullough, who also features in it, was inspired by the paranormal experiences that he experienced in his house in real life and decided to write a script based on them. However, for entertainment purposes, he took the liberty to dramatize it by incorporating various fictional circumstances in the film. Thanks to several years of experience in the film industry, he was able to craft a thrilling screenplay based on some true events that he went through.

What adds to the authenticity of the narrative is the fact that it was shot in the actual Savannah home of McCullough, which his father acquired in the 1970s, where he experienced paranormal occurrences. Being a child of divorced parents, he was not a full-time resident of the house in question as he lived mostly with his mother. However, when he used to visit his father as a kid, many creepy and inexplicable things used to happen in the house which he swept under the carpet by making logical excuses for them. After finishing his education away from Savannah and becoming an actor, he returned to the house and spent a significant amount of time, which was terrifying for him.

Reportedly, McCullough hadn’t opened up about these experiences to anyone. Soon, he was regularly accompanied by his good friend and co-producer of the film, Alexis Nelson, in the house, and she didn’t hesitate in poking the elephant in the room. In an October 2021 interview with Connect Savannah, McCullough opened up, “After Alexis got here horrible things started happening to her and she said ‘hey what’s going on?’ The things that happened to her staying in the house were things that happened to many people through the years. She told me I should sit down and write the script for the film using the real experiences that happened here.”

When the shooting for the film was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCullough and his siblings were interviewed by some experts to talk to them about their experiences in the haunted house. A remarkable revelation came through when they found out that they shared many similar experiences, including an old tube television.

The director talked about the same in a conversation with Savannah Now in October 2021. He said, “Every day I would walk outside to check the mail and the TV would be on. I’d go in and turn it off and this happened for weeks. I finally unplugged the TV. The next morning I went out to check the mail and the TV was on again. I go in there and it was unplugged, so I threw the TV away. My brother tells a story of when he was there as a teenager, the same TV kept coming on and on.”

“He never had an issue with unplugging it, but it’s interesting that that exact same thing happened to both of us, separated by about ten years,” McCullough added. As per the experts, it wasn’t the house that was haunted but the land it stood on. Furthermore, in the same Savannah Now interview, McCullough revealed, “I wrote the script in the house, and there are things that I wrote that I totally made up, it’s a fictional piece. Then we bring in historians for the documentary and find out that a lot of the things I had written were actually true.”

McCullough further told, “A big part of the story is about the Civil War past and dealing with slavery and I didn’t know the property once had a plantation that burned down. There are several things like that that I put in the script, not knowing that they were actually based on fact.” To sum all the above-mentioned factors up, even though the core of ‘A Savannah Haunting’ is inspired by real-life occurrences, it doesn’t change the fact that it consists of many fictional and dramatized storylines.

Read More: Best Haunted House Horror Movies