One of the greats in the field of Journalism, Anthony Mason, has decades of experience under his belt. The veteran journalist built his career up at CBS and was offered the opportunity to co-host ‘CBS This Morning’ in 2019. Channeling his expertise into his anchoring duty, Anthony Mason brought a hint of serious reporting to the otherwise lighthearted show. However, the recent news of his supposed departure from the show has got fans anxious to know more. Well, we come bearing answers!

Is Anthony Mason Leaving CBS This Morning?

After a long and varied career in journalism, Anthony Mason stepped up to take over co-hosting duties for ‘CBS This Morning’ in 2019. He hosted the popular weekday show alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil and was quite popular in his role. However, prior to taking up the reigns for one of CBS’ leading shows, Anthony Mason has had a long and successful career which started at humble organizations like WCBS-TV, WCAU, and KJRH-TV. According to sources, Mason joined CBS in 1986 and has since fulfilled numerous roles for the media giant, including anchoring, reporting, and correspondence.

Spending well over three decades at CBS, Anthony Mason has grown into one of the more prominent people in the organization. Using his experience and expertise, he has managed to bring the network to new heights. His prowess, proficiency, and past rating were what helped him get the co-hosting role in 2019. Meanwhile, the sudden and massive rise to his fanbase in the few years he co-hosted ‘CBS This Morning’ stands as a testimony to his popularity.

Unfortunately, his tenure as a co-host did not last long, as, on August 11, 2021, the network announced some quick changes to hosting, which confirmed that Anthony Mason would be moved away from his current position in ‘CBS This Morning.’ Replacing him would be former NFL player Nate Burleson. At the same time, Mason would move on to a more personalized role as a culture reporter, reporting for several shows including ‘CBS This Morning.’

The move came as a shock to his fans, who immediately took to social media in order to voice their disappointment. There were also unconfirmed speculations that with Mason gone, the show might be moving towards a much more lighthearted approach enabling it to compete with its competitors better. Additionally, Daily Mail claimed that an inside source had informed them how replacing Mason would increase ratings he was reportedly not suited for the co-hosting role. Shortly after announcing changes in hosting, CBS also revealed other planned changes for the weekday program, which included the name of the show being changed to ‘CBS Mornings, and it being broadcasted live from CBS’ studio in Times Square, New York.

Talking about Mason’ achievements while in CBS and his role in the organization, CBS News president Neeraj Khemlani said in a memo, “He has shared his passion for the kind of storytelling we are looking to increase across the news division, and he will take on a new role that is tailor-made for him.” Thus, as things stand currently, it is confirmed that Mason will be letting go of his co-hosting duties with ‘CBS This Morning’ for a role as a culture reporter. However, his importance as an asset of the network remains intact, and his role is still considered to be of massive value.

