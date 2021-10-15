Is Aquaman: King of Atlantis on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime?

Created by Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser, ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ is an animated show that follows Aquaman’s hilarious misadventures in Atlantis after he becomes the new king. The three-part miniseries is based on the titular DC Comics superhero created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Since Aquaman’s ascension to the throne is sudden, the unprepared protagonist struggles to carry out his responsibilities. But luckily, he has trustworthy advisors by his side who are there to guide him. The series features talented voice actors like Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Lennon, and Dana Snyder. Curious to learn more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is Aquaman: King of Atlantis About?

After taking the throne of Atlantis, the new king Aquaman is puzzled by his responsibilities. As he begins to grasp what he ought to do, his two royal advisors Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess, and Vulko, the scholar, guide him through the complicated process. But sadly, the responsibilities of the throne are not the only thing weighing him down.

Aquaman’s half-brother is desperately looking for opportunities to overthrow him while the elder evils and unscrupulous surface dwellers continue to make his life more challenging. With Aquaman yet to become accustomed to his new responsibilities, will he be able to manage the growing pressure? Does he have what it takes to prove to his subjects that he is the right person to lead them? In order to find out, you will have to watch the show. So, here are all the details you will need!

Is Aquaman: King of Atlantis on Netflix?

Netflix’s catalog has some really good animated shows that you may enjoy. But ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ is not currently available on the streamer. So, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The Dragon Prince.’

Is Aquaman: King of Atlantis on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ on Hulu+Live TV since the show airs on Cartoon Network. But people with a basic subscription may have to check other platforms for the series, or else they can watch ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’

Is Aquaman: King of Atlantis on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog of television series and movies does not include ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis.’ Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch other shows like ‘Invincible.’

Is Aquaman: King of Atlantis on HBO Max?

The miniseries is produced by James Wan for HBO Max, so it’s naturally accessible on the platform. People who have a subscription can watch the latest episodes on a weekly basis right here. However, the series will arrive on the streamer on October 21, 2021. You can also watch the first four minutes of the pilot episode on the HBO Max Family YouTube channel.

Is Aquaman: King of Atlantis on Disney+?

No, ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ is not accessible on Disney+. People with a subscription to the streamer can alternatively watch ‘Gargoyles.’

Where to Watch Aquaman: King of Atlantis Online?

Since the animated series will premiere on Cartoon Network, live streaming options also come into the equation. Therefore, apart from Hulu+Live TV, you can watch the latest episodes as soon as they release on YouTubeTV and SlingTV as well.

How to Stream Aquaman: King of Atlantis for Free?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, but platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu+Live TV give its first-time subscribers a 7-day trial to experience their services free of cost. Cord-cutters who plan on watching the series for free can therefore avail themselves of the offers. However, we recommend our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Cartoon Shows on Netflix