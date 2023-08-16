Is At Home With the Furys Scripted or Real?

Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys’ is a reality show following boxing legend Tyson Fury and his family. The series highlights include his dynamics with his wife, Paris Fury, and his relationship with his six children. The show also follows John Fury (Tyson’s father), Tommy Fury (Tyson’s brother), and Molly-Mae Hague (Tommy’s girlfriend). The show’s production started after the boxer announced his retirement in early 2022 and has addressed several mental health issues. However, one cannot help but wonder just how much of what we get to see is legitimate, and we are here to explore the same!

Is At Home With the Furys Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘At Home With the Furys’ is scripted. While the showrunners certainly do not follow the members of the Fury family at every single point, what we do get to see seems to be a realistic glimpse into the cast members’ lives. In fact, most of the significant developments in the lives of these family members have often been publicly well-known, like Tyson Fury’s fight with Derek Chisora on December 3, 2022.

While the Netflix show does provide a glimpse into the private life of the Furys, Tyson apparently took some time to get used to the idea, especially at the start of the project. “We got halfway through filming, and he [Tyson] wanted to cancel the whole show!” While talking about her husband, Paris Fury shared on ‘Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert and Shayna Marie’. The boxer actually agreed with what his wife had disclosed, even stating that it might have been due to his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

“Yeah, I wanted out,” Tyson confirmed. “I was like, a couple of weeks in I said, “Is there any way?” ‘I’d be on the phone with my lawyers, “Is there any way I can get out of this? I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again. I said I’d never do it again, I’ve done it again, I’ve made a mistake.” Indeed there are many points in the show where Tyson is not at all shy about not wanting cameras around. In season 1, he barred the production team from filming his daughter Athena Fury’s christening and would often request to be left alone when going through a tumultuous phase in his life.

Furthermore, Tyson and Paris have shared how the former, in particular, never agrees to either film a scene or repeat lines. “Tyson wouldn’t do scripted at all. It wasn’t that they wanted to script anything because we agreed this isn’t fake,” Paris explained to Daily Express while talking about the production of season 1, before adding, “So we weren’t going down that, this was a reality show or whatever you want to call it… [but] a documentary of our life.” Tyson himself clarified that whenever he has been asked to even repeat a line, he has refused as “that was the one-line wonder. I can’t repeat something off the cuff.” Taking cues from her husband, Paris has apparently also adopted a similar policy.

Given the work put in by Tyson to build up his boxing career, his time after retirement indeed allows viewers to connect with him on a deeper level. Throughout season 1, his struggle to find the perfect recipe that would help him with his mental health was the show’s main focus. The realistic conversations that take place between the various members of the family help them create a sense of relatability despite the apparent wealth that the Furys enjoy.

Given the documentary-type nature of ‘At Home With the Furys’ and the easily verifiable nature of some of the most significant events featured in the show, we are inclined to believe that the show is indeed unscripted. Both Tyson and Paris have shared that some members of their family found it a bit harder to adjust to the constant surveillance than others. Despite all of the doubts that many have had regarding being a part of the production, their on-screen presence does seem to be genuine.

