Is Avori the Mole in Netflix’s The Mole? Theories

As a reboot of the ABC cult-classic eponymous competition series, which in itself is based on the Belgian original production ‘De Mol,’ Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ can only be described as captivating. That’s because it centers around 12 players — well, 11 and a saboteur — as they complete a myriad of challenges for a hopefully hefty cash prize, all the while trying to identify the impostor in their midst. So now that the first eight episodes of its debut have made it clear greed as well as skepticism can both prove detrimental, let’s dig a little deeper into contestant Avori Henderson, shall we?

Is Avori Henderson The Mole?

From the moment Avori came across our screens, she kind of put a target on her back through not just her sheer confidence but also her admittance to the fact she’s tactical owing to her career. The professional gamer actually even expressed she has always been rather underestimated, but the truth is she does ask a lot of specific questions and then pays close attention to every detail. That’s why she told the cameras she should be able to identify the mole relatively quickly, only for her undeniably stiff body language to throw us off her words and keep her real intentions up in the air.

However, Avori didn’t exhibit any mole-like behavior at first — she was raking in significant money for the pot — and her body language could also be attributed to her being a former pageant queen. It was thus seemingly the fact her close alliance with the uber-intelligent Pranav Parel then made her realize she needed to place a bit of suspicion upon herself that turned everything around. The Illinois native, Arizona residing gamer’s initial stalls and sabotages were extremely obvious, yet as time passed, it did begin to seem like even the obviousness could’ve been on purpose.

Avori hiding things from Pranav didn’t pan out well either, yet it wasn’t until the hide-and-seek mission that she really fell into the hot seat. She could’ve easily seen the number on the side of the pizza box to give Will and Jacob if she’d just bent down, but she didn’t. Her fumble thus cost the group to miss out on $10,000, and it was either extremely ridiculous or entirely purposefully considering she prided herself on her meticulousness. Despite everything, though, we believe that she’s not the mole – she’s strategic and apparently a good liar (two truths and a lie), but it’s unlikely that it’s til the extent of her being the mole.

