Is Barbie on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the popular Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel and the first live-action movie based on the eponymous doll, ‘Barbie’ is a fantasy comedy-drama movie that revolves around Barbie, who lives in the perfect world of Barbie Land. But soon, she goes through an existential crisis, leading her to question her place in the world. Co-written and helmed by Greta Gerwig, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. Given the hype surrounding the movie, many of you must be eager to learn more about it, including where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Barbie About?

In the colorful Barbie Land, a perfect oasis where only perfect individuals are meant to exist, there exist Barbie and Ken, who have the time of their lives, but only until the former is sent to the real world. She gets followed by the latter and the pair discovers the joys and perils that come with living in the real world. Do you wish to find out what the future holds for Barbie and Ken? To find out, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Barbie on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Barbie’ in its expansive collection. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar movies, such as ‘The Land of Steady Habits.’ Although not consisting of fantastical elements, it revolves around Anders, who gets away from his comfort zone and embarks on a journey to find himself, just like Barbie does in the Greta Gerwig directorial.

Is Barbie on HBO Max?

No, ‘Barbie’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog. However, don’t let it disappoint you because you can always check out fun alternatives that the streamer consists of. We recommend you watch ‘13 Going on 30‘ and ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ Both movies include fantastical elements and female protagonists who show much personal growth by the end.

Is Barbie on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Barbie’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, quite a few similar options are at your disposal, including ‘Enchanted‘ and ‘Disenchanted.’

Is Barbie on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that ‘Barbie’ is not included in Hulu’s library. But it shouldn’t stop you from turning to entertaining alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘The Lost Girls‘ and ‘The Mask.’

Is Barbie on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for ‘Barbie’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streaming giant. Yet, thanks to the platform’s vast collection of movies and TV shows, you can tune into similar films, including ‘Cinderella.’

Where to Watch Barbie Online?

As of writing, ‘Barbie’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you don’t have the option to watch the Ryan Gosling starrer online at the moment, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if your patience is running thin or you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Barbie For Free?

Since ‘Barbie’ is unavailable on any digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the Margot Robbie starrer for free. All you can do is wait for the fantasy film to arrive on a streaming platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we always request our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to get access to their favorite content and stray away from illegal methods to do the same.

