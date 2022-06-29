Is Beauty Bisexual or Gay in Beauty?

Netflix’s ‘Beauty’ follows the story of a girl who wants to become a famous singer. Beauty has worked towards this goal her entire life. When she is offered a contract with a reputed label, she doesn’t hesitate to begin her journey. However, a life of fame and money comes with its own price. As she moves away from her family, into a new city, stepping into an industry that is known for tearing people’s dreams apart, we wonder how Beauty will survive.

She finds the comfort and support of Jasmine, her girlfriend, who is always by her side no matter what. The fact that Beauty is not straight is established as soon as the film begins. By the end of it, however, we see her in a new light and wonder what it means for her sexuality. If you’ve been pondering over the same question, we have an answer for you. SPOILERS AHEAD

Is Beauty Bisexual or Gay?

While being a singer is a tough task, Beauty exhibits enough confidence to convince us that she might as well make it. The thing that actually proves to be more challenging for her is her relationship with Jasmine. When it comes to sharing her hopes and dreams and fears and everything else that she thinks about, Jasmine is the one Beauty turns to. She is Beauty’s closest confidant, whom she trusts even more than she trusts her own father. She finds Jasmine so essential in her life that even when the latter tries to break up with her, considering that she is going to go away and live a better life now, Beauty doesn’t let go of her so easily.

Because there is no mention of any other love interest for her, we assume that Beauty is gay. Despite everyone’s concerns, she continues to be with Jasmine. However, as her career starts to pick pace, she is forced to keep her relationship in the shadows. In the beginning, she seems hesitant, but later, she becomes more informal about it and takes it as business as usual. But this doesn’t exactly strain their relationship because Jasmine is a realist. She knows what they were getting into when they moved to New York.

The real problem in their relationship begins to rear its head when we see Beauty flirting with Sammy, a guy from next door. The outright manner with which Beauty indulges him is proof enough that she is enjoying their little banter. This leads the audience to reconsider their definition of Beauty’s sexuality. It looks like she does not stick to one end of the spectrum, but is more fluid in her preferences.

For once, we are forced to consider if Beauty is leading Sammy on to create a prospective relationship in the public eye. If she is with a guy, no one will think twice about her relationship with Jasmine. However, she doesn’t discuss this with Jasmine or her manager, at least not on camera. Her meeting with Sammy is also very spontaneous and she doesn’t talk about it with Jasmine as much as she talks about other things. There must be a reason why she wants to keep her interactions with Sammy a secret. Considering everything, it is safe to say that Beauty leans more towards bisexuality.

Read More: Best Bisexual Movies of All Time