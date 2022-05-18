Is Bernard Brady Based on a Real Person? Where is He Now?

While investigating Brenda and Erica Lafferty’s murders in FX on Hulu’s crime series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ detectives Jeb Pyre and Bill Taba come to know that the Lafferty brothers are involved in a group named “the School of the Prophets.” To find out whether the group is linked to the murders, the detectives question Robin Lafferty, who leads the detectives to Bernard Brady, one of the members of the group. A search in Brady’s house directs Pyre and Bill to astounding revelations concerning Ron. Since Brady is a pivotal part of the fifth episode of the show, we have taken a detailed look at the character’s origin. Let us share our thoughts!

Is Bernard Brady Based on a Real Person?

Yes, Bernard Brady is based on a real person. Brady was born in Malad City, Idaho, into a Mormon family. In the late 1970s, Brady met Kenyon Blackmore and the two of them eventually became business partners. As per Jon Krakauer’s eponymous book, the source material of the show, Kenyon introduced Brady to Mormon fundamentalism. Through the former, Brady came to know that the modern LDS Church had abandoned several elements advocated by Joseph Smith. Gradually, Brady and his wife started to believe in fundamentalist principles. The belief led him to Robert C. Crossfield AKA Prophet Onias.

According to Krakauer’s book, Brady became one of the six original counselors of Onias’s School of the Prophets. The group aimed to advocate Mormon principles abandoned by the modern LDS Church, including polygamy. Brady’s acquainted with the Laffertys when Watson Lafferty Jr., Allen Lafferty’s brother, became one of the members of the group. He met Watson’s brothers and even introduced Dan to Onias. After getting acquainted with Onias, Dan introduced his brothers to the prophet, including Ron. Eventually, the Lafferty brothers, except Allen, joined Onias’ group.

When Ron supposedly received “the removal revelation” from God, instructing him to kill Brenda, Erica, Chloe Low, and Richard Stowe, he showed it to Brady. He dismissed Ron after reading the revelation. “As I read it [the revelation], my hands began to shake. I got cold all over. I couldn’t believe what I was reading,” Brady told to Krakauer for the latter’s book. “This [the revelation] scares me to death. I don’t want to have anything to do with anything like that. I think it is wrong,” Brady told Ron after reading the removal revelation, as per Krakauer’s book.

For his safety, Brady even prepared an affidavit for him to prove that he doesn’t have any role in Ron’s actions. However, he didn’t inform the police, as the show depicts, about Ron’s intentions. On the early morning of July 25, 1984, Tim Lafferty called Brady to inform him that Ron and Dan carried out the revelation by killing “some people.” As per Krakauer’s book, Brady was a suspect when Brenda and Erica were murdered due to his involvement with the School of the Prophets. As the show depicts, the police searched Brady’s house and found the affidavit he had prepared.

Where is Bernard Brady Now?

Bernard Brady has chosen to keep his life private, especially considering the widespread attention garnered by the double homicide case. Since Brady apparently was a suspect, it is understandable that he has opted to stay away from the popularity of the case. As per last known details, Brady was selling shares in tax-sheltered financial trusts with his business partner Kenyon in the early 1980s and they had invested in Dream Mine, a mine situated in Salem, Utah. During this period, he also bought a luxurious home below the Dream Mine.

