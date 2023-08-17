Is Blue Beetle on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name and the fourteenth installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), ‘Blue Beetle’ is a superhero action movie directed by Ángel Manuel Soto that revolves around a fresh college graduate who receives some extraordinary powers and a suit of armor, changing his destiny forever. Although opening to mixed reviews from critics, its family-focused storyline and timely humor are bound to make you give this film a try yourself. But before that, here are all the things you might need to know!

What is Blue Beetle About?

The narrative follows Jaime Reyes, a college graduate who returns to his hometown Palmera City with high hopes for his future. His plans for the future are altered when he finds an ancient relic of alien biotechnology, called the Scarab. Suddenly, the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a futuristic suit of armor as well as some extraordinary powers. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the DC movie yourself!

Is Blue Beetle on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Blue Beetle’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting the subscribers access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘How I Became a Superhero‘ and ‘Freaks: You’re One of Us.’

Is Blue Beetle on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t include ‘Blue Beetle’ in its extensive catalog. However, you should not let it disappoint you too much as you can check out other superhero movies using your subscription to the streamer. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’

Is Blue Beetle on HBO Max?

HBO Max might not have ‘Blue Beetle’ on its platform as of yet, but since it is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is likely to land on the streamer after its theatrical run is over. In the meanwhile, you can make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar movies on the streamer like ‘Black Adam‘ and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods.’

Is Blue Beetle on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to find out that ‘Blue Beetle’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar superhero movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Kick-Ass‘ and ‘Hulk.’

Is Blue Beetle on Amazon Prime?

Even though Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have ‘Blue Beetle’ in its library, you can still watch other superhero films that the streaming giant possesses, including ‘Lazarus‘ and ‘Samaritan.’

Where to Watch Blue Beetle Online?

Since ‘Blue Beetle’ has been released exclusively in theatres, there is no way for you to watch the Xolo Maridueña starrer online as of now. If your patience is running thin and you don’t wish to get any spoilers, you might want to watch it on the big screen. For that, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the DC’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Blue Beetle For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Blue Beetle’ is unavailable online, which simply means that currently, you don’t have any option to stream the DC film for free on any of the digital platforms. What you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to their new subscribers. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

