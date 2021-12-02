Is Bob Biswas on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh, Tina Desai, and Paran Bandopadhyay, ‘Bob Biswas’ is a spinoff to the 2012 thriller movie titled ‘Kahaani.’ The Hindi-language crime thriller film follows the titular protagonist who has an identity crisis after waking up from a prolonged coma. As his past memories begin to resurface, the life of hitman-for-hire takes a dark turn and makes him question everything that he knows. Curious to learn how the drama unfolds? Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

What is Bob Biswas About?

When a middle-aged man named Bob Biswas wakes up from a prolonged coma, he struggles to recall his past. He can barely remember his own family and is completely clueless that he has a child and a wife. On his doctors’ advice, he agrees to embrace his old life hoping that it will help him get back his memories. Unfortunately, the suggestion backfires as he faces an identity crisis as soon as he begins to dig into his past. It turns out that he used to be a hitman-for-hire who had murdered several people.

The weight of the unexpected revelation puts him in a moral dilemma, and Bob begins to question everything that he knows. As the drama unfolds, the shocking reality slowly begins to dawn on him which changes his life forever.

Is Bob Biswas on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of movies does not include the Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh-starrer. Subscribers can look for the film on another platform, or they can watch other films on the streaming giant like ‘Secret Obsession‘ or ‘Open Your Eyes.’

Is Bob Biswas on Amazon Prime Video?

The Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial is not available on the streamer. Furthermore, the film is not likely to be accessible on the platform as on-demand content even in the future. Prime subscribers who are looking for other movies on the streamer can alternatively stream ‘Chehre.’

Is Bob Biswas on Hostar?

Hotstar has one of the best catalogs of Hindi films that you can find online. Unfortunately, the streamer currently does not have ‘Bob Biswas’ in its current offerings. Viewers looking for something similar can instead watch ‘Kahaani.’

Where to Watch Bob Biswas Online?

‘Bob Biswas’ is a ZEE5 original film that premiered on the platform on December 3, 2021. Therefore, people who wish to watch the movie will have to get a subscription to the streamer. If you are already a ZEE5 subscriber, then you can watch the crime thriller film here. The platform offers its services in 190 countries which include the USA and India.

How to Stream Bob Biswas for Free?

ZEE5 does not have a fixed free trial of its services. However, periodically it does offer people a chance to experience its services free of charge for a few days. If you come across any such offer, you can use it to watch the film without paying anything. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

