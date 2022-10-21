Is Bob Woodruff Married? Who is His Wife? Does He Have Kids?

Bob Woodruff is one of the leading news reporters in the country and has been a significant member of the ABC News group. After joining ABC News in 1996 as a reporter, Bob has served in various roles, including co-anchoring ‘ABC World News Tonight’ in 2006. As a reporter, Bob has traveled worldwide, covering some of the most important events and news reports in his career spanning over 30 years. He has investigated the rising nuclear dangers in North Korea over eight visits while there. He has also reported from China on various subjects, including the contentious mistreatment of Muslims in the Xinjiang province and American influence in the South China Sea.

Bob has covered everything, including the horrific natural calamities that hit Japan, the election of Pope Benedict XVI, and the demise of Pope John Paul II, as well as serving as the head foreign reporter throughout the war in Afghanistan, and in Pakistan following the 9/11 attacks. Bob made headlines on January 29, 2006, when he was gravely wounded by a roadside bomb, a 155mm improvised explosive device, that damaged his car in Taji, Iraq, whilst covering the Iraq War and the US and Iraqi security troops. Bob endured major surgery in Germany, where a part of his skull was removed to minimize the danger caused by brain swelling, and was placed in a 36-day coma after being transferred to the U.S. for recovery.

Just 13 months after his injury, in February 2007, Bob made his ABC News comeback with his first on-air report following a challenging healing phase. Since then, he has reached new heights with his work as a host and news correspondent on documentaries including ‘To Iraq and Back: Bob Woodruff Reports,’ ‘China Inside Out: Bob Woodruff Reports,’ ‘Inside North Korea: Live from the Games,’ ‘Rogue Trip,’ and shows like ‘ABC World News Tonight,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘Good Morning America Weekend Edition,’ and ‘ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.’ Bob has also received several awards such as the Peabody Award in 2008, and co-founded The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) in 2006. As many of his followers are curious about Bob Woodruff’s personal life, here’s everything we found out!

Bob Woodruff’s Family and Background

Born on August 18, 1961, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Bob Woodruff or Robert Warren Woodruff was born to real-estate-agent-parents, Frances Ann (Dawson) and Robert Norman Woodruff Jr. After completing his schooling at Cranbrook Kingswood school in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Bob graduated in 1983, with a BA degree from Colgate University. He then went on to earn a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1987, and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He also has three brothers, Jim and Mike Woodruff, and, David Woodruff, who is a mathematician and professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University.

In 1987, Bob joined Shearman & Sterling, LLC. in New York City as a bankruptcy associate. Then, in 1989, while working as a law teacher in Beijing, China, he was employed by CBS News as an on-screen interpreter for the Tiananmen Square demonstrations. Since then, the 61-year-old has worked as a reporter for the NBC channel KCPM-TV, the WTVR TV station of CBS, and the ABC station KNXV-TV, before joining ABC News in 1996, working out of the Chicago bureau. Bob took over co-anchoring of ‘ABC World News Tonight’ in December 2005, along with journalist Elizabeth Vargas.

Bob Woodruff’s Wife

Bob Woodruff has been happily married to Lee McConaughy since September 11, 1988. Interestingly, Lee was also a student and met Bob at Colgate University, graduating with a BA degree in English in 1982. A year senior to Bob, Lee has also been in the field of communications and journalism for more than 30 years and has achieved several accolades in her career. She began working as an on-air spokesperson and contributor to Family Fun magazine in 2002, and has since been a journalist for shows like ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘CBS This Morning.’

Lee has been a writer, and a keynote speaker at many important events, particularly after working actively to help her husband recover from the deadly injury in 2006. She has authored three books, the first of them being co-written by Bob, named ‘In an Instant,’ which was about their journey to recovery after the injury, and became a New York Times best-selling book. Her other two best-selling books are ‘Perfectly Imperfect – A Life in Progress’ and ‘Those We Love Most.’ Additionally, Lee is the co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which is a non-profit organization working to help injured veterans, service members, and their families to recover from physical and mental traumas of war.

Bob Woodruff’s Children

Bob and Lee Woodruff are proud parents to four adult children. Their first child is their son Macklin (Mack) Robert (31), then daughter Cathryn (27), and lastly, twin daughters Claire and Nora (22). Mack Woodruff is a Colgate University graduate and a professional photographer and videographer. In his own words, he describes himself, as saying, “For me, photography is a way of expressing what I care about. I am an American photographer with an undying love for documentary photography. I shoot lifestyle, portraits, and landscapes as well.” Mack co-hosted the Disney+ and National Geographic series, ‘Rogue Trip w/ Mack & Bob Woodruff’ along with his father.

Their second daughter Cathryn Woodruff is the co-founder of a personal care product start-up called Plus Products. She first graduated with BA in English Language and Literature, and Hispanic Studies from Boston College in 2015. She then got an honors degree in a 1-year business certificate program from Harvard Business School Online. She has worked in the field of communications and journalism for many years in companies like The Heights, Venture for America, and Banza, before launching her own business. In April 2022, it was announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Avery.

Their twin daughters are recent college graduates. Claire Woodruff graduated with Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Duke University in 2022. She has done some impressive work along with her sister Nora during the pandemic, by co-founding Remote Learning Pals Inc., a not-for-profit corporation to help “acutely affected children and relief for their families” affected by COVID-19. She now works as a Higher Education Consulting Analyst at Huron and lives in New York.

Nora Woodruff, on the other hand, is a Brown University graduate with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and Economics, and now lives in New York. Apart from working as a co-founder of the remote learning platform, Nora also worked as a Campus Leader for Adventis in her college and interned as an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Thus, the Woodruff family is doing extremely well in their respective fields and always shows love and support towards each other. Bob and Lee Woodruff are living their life to the fullest, enjoying themselves with their children and visiting numerous places around the world. We only wish them more success and happiness in the future ahead.

Read More: Is ABC’s The Good Doctor Based on a True Story?