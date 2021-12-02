Is Bordertown The Mural Murders Based on a True Story?

With award-winning Finnish director Juuso Syrjä behind the wheels, ‘Bordertown: The Mural Murders’ (originally titled: ‘Sorjonen: Muraalimurhat’) is a cerebral and fast-paced Finnish original crime thriller series. Legendary detective inspector Kari Sorjonen finds himself in muddied waters upon the surfacing of a street mural. The crimson-clad graffiti shows the face of Lasse Maasalo, a notorious serial killer who is apparently serving his prison sentence, along with the words, “Let’s make the world a better place.”

As the investigation escalates out of control, the detective finds himself tackling the trickiest case of his decorated career. Veteran actor-director Ville Virtanen takes up the central role, and a commendable cast ensemble assists him in the journey. The tale is painted with a ubiquitous Nordic noir ambiance, which adds to the mystery. However, you may be curious whether the story is ripped from the pages of a newspaper, and in that case, let us delve deeper.

Is Bordertown The Mural Murders a True Story?

No, ‘Bordertown: The Mural Murders’ is not based on a true story. The movie is a spin-off of the earlier Finnish television series ‘Bordertown’ (‘Sorjonen’) created by Miikko Oikkonen. Juuso Syrjä, who directed 21 episodes of the television series, came back to direct the movie spin-off. Miikko Oikkonen teamed up with Antti Pesonen to pen the screenplay for the film. The series gained overwhelming fan praise and critical acclaim, both in its home and abroad – with over one million people tuning in to watch its first episode.

Even Stephen King was a self-proclaimed fan of the show. Swayed by its popularity, Netflix saw an opportunity to expand the series into a feature-length spin-off. The movie, in turn, brings back Kari and the whole team for more adventure. The cast members from the original show, including Ville Virtanen (Kari Sorjonen), and Anu Sinisalo (Lena Jaakkola), reprised their roles in the movie sequel. The sequel rounds up the story while adding another feather in the cap of the skilled detective. The whole story, including the serial killer Lasse Maasalo, is fictional.

There has only been one convicted murderer who fits the FBI profile of serial killers. The killer, named Jukka Lindholm (aka Michael Penttilä), has had four known victims to date. However, the state has repeatedly let him out on parole in the past, risking new crimes. The stance of the state legal system agitated citizens, who launched an initiative to reobtain Lindholm’s sentence.

The character of Kari Sorjonen is the driving force behind the drama. A high-functioning autist, the sharp sleuth also shows traits of savant syndrome. Also called savantism, it is a rare condition in which a person exceeds in one ability at the expense of a neurodevelopmental disorder. The detective’s character is particularly inspired by Daniel Tammet, the British novelist, translator, poet, and savant. His 2006 memoir, ‘Born On A Blue Day,’ earned him the Sunday Times ‘Top Choice of Books’ award.

Some aspects of the detective Kari Sorjonen, including his mode of operation and quirky personality, are taken from classic detective stories, like those of Sherlock Holmes. The detective has been touted as Finland’s very own Sherlock, Kari uses his mind palace to revisit memories and solve crimes like the London sleuth. Other aspects, like the police operations and forensics, are depicted with daunting realism to create the aura of intrigue. When we consider all the elements, the movie comes off as a seamless blend between fiction and reality.

Read More: Best Detective TV Shows