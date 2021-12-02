Where Was Bordertown: The Mural Murders Filmed?

Directed by Juuso Syrjä, ‘Bordertown: The Mural Murders’ is a Finnish which served as an extension to the TV series titled ‘Bordertown‘ which released in 2016. After soaking in the limelight for 3 long seasons, it was compressed into a movie featuring detective inspector Kari Sorjonen who returns only to tackle the trickiest case in the history of his career. It revolves around an imprisoned serial killer Lasse Maasalo whose face gets imprinted on an underpass along with the words “Let’s make the world a better place” in blood. Originally known as ‘Sorjonen: Muraalimurhat,’ the movie is a treat to fans who are already devoted to the show. So if you want to know more about the movie, here’s a little bit of information we have on its filming locations!

Bordertown: The Mural Murders Filming Locations

‘Bordertown: The Mural Murders’ started filming in October, which continued through sometime in 2021. The storyline is based on a train station in Helsinki, Finland, so if you want to know if the movie was actually shot there, you’ve come to the right place! The film was actually shot in Helsinki. Now, let’s go ahead and seek out more details!

Finland

Like the series, the movie also showcases the icy expanse of Finland, which serves as the ultimate filming spot for the movie as well. The production team treaded upon areas in and around Helsinki, which served as the major filming locations for ‘Bordertown: The Mural Murders.’ The movie is financed by Yle, Netflix, Business Finland, Aurora Studios, and the Finnish Film Foundation. Antti Toiviainen, the CEO of Aurora Studios, stated that “We are extremely excited to launch to movie theaters the award-winning and critically acclaimed Bordertown, which has been one of the top Nordic noir IPs.”

Quite similarly, Matti Halonen, the Executive Producer of the film at Fisher King, also had wonderful things to say about the worldwide distribution of the movie. Considering the success of the series, it is evident that a lot of hard work goes behind the scenes. Despite strict sanitary guidelines imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the cast and crew put a lot of effort into making it happen. Moreover, Finland is also a spectacular location to film in despite the country not qualifying as a popular shooting location. Movies like ‘Billion Dollar Brain,’ ‘Christmas Story,’ ‘Doctor Zhivago,’ and even Bollywood flick ‘Shamitabh’ successfully captured the icy landscapes, endless streak of forests, and sprawling towns characteristic of the country.

