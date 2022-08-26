Is Breaking (2022) Based on a True Story?

‘Breaking’ is a thriller film directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. It follows Brian Brown-Easley, a former Marine Corps veteran whose financial troubles and robs a bank. However, it leads to drastic events that upend the former marine’s life. The film details the struggles of a black marine veteran, and the issues he faces are rooted in reality. Naturally, viewers must be wondering whether the riveting story is inspired by real events. We also got curious about the same and discovered the inspirations behind ‘Breaking.’ Here is everything we learned!

Is Breaking a True Story?

Yes, ‘Breaking’ is based on a true story. The film is inspired by the article ‘They Didn’t Have to Kill Him’ by a journalist Aaron Gell, published in 2018 in the ‘Task & Purpose’ online magazine. The article tells the real-life story of Brian Brown-Easley. He was born in 1983 into a family of eight siblings to his parents, Barbara Easley and Bobby Lee Brown. Easley grew up in Williamstown, New Jersey, and spent most of his early life in the city.

He was a lance corporal in the Marine Corps. Easley served in Kuwait and Iraq as a supply clerk during his time as a marine. After years of service, Easley was discharged in 2005 as he suffered from chronic back pains. However, he struggled to transition into civilian life and was diagnosed with mental illness. Easley married Jessica Tate, and the couple has a daughter named Jayla Brown. However, he soon moved in with his parents around 2008. In 2014, Easley was living in Georgia.

By 2017, Easley had bounced around several locations and struggled to meet ends. He was reliant on his disability check from the Veteran Affairs department. However, one month Easley’s disability check failed to materialize, and he was left with little money to cover his expenses, including the rent for his apartment. Easley contacted the Veterans Crisis Line and visited VA’s Regional Benefits Office in Atlanta, hoping to receive his payment. Nonetheless, his efforts bore no fruit, and the former marine was looking at life on the streets.

A few days later, Easley entered a Wells Fargo bank branch and claimed to possess C4 explosives. However, he did not plan to rob the bank and only wanted his missing payment. Eventually, a SWAT team arrived to deal with the situation. Easley was filled by a gunshot fired by Officer Dennis Ponte. He was thirty-three years of age at the time. Easley’s death sparked a debate about whether the law enforcement’s actions were justified and if the situation could have been dealt with better.

The film adaptation explores Easley’s life and examines the impact of the former marine’s death while staying true to his real-life story. However, it makes minor changes, such as renaming his wife and daughter Cassandra and Kiah and dramatizing certain events. In an interview with Complex, actor John Boyega who essays a fictionalized version of Brian Brown-Easley in the movie, revealed that the production team worked closely with the veteran’s surviving family to create an authentic portrayal of the real-life figure.

“And then the notes and the specific kind of notes that were just given about how Brian was from his family. Because we’ve also been working closely with his family, his surviving family,” the ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’-fame actor said. “And they have helped us in just detail, extra detail that helps me as an actor incorporate that into the role,” Boyega added.

Ultimately, ‘Breaking’ is based on a riveting true story of a Marine Corps veteran who became an unwitting victim of the VA laws. Moreover, Easley’s death sparked a moral conflict, and the circumstances of his tragic death left a grave mark on the country’s law enforcement approach. The film captures the essence of Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley’s life and presents viewers with a fact-based recreation of the struggles he faced.

