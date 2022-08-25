Where Was Breaking (2022) Filmed?

Based on the 2018 article ‘They Didn’t Have to Kill Him’ by Aaron Gell, ‘Breaking’ (originally titled ‘892’) is a crime thriller movie co-written and directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. Inspired by the real-life story, the narrative follows a former Marine Corps veteran, Brian Brown-Easley, who is not doing well financially and is not able to provide the kind of life to his daughter he wants to. He can’t help but think about all the consequences that living poorly will have on his daughter and doesn’t strike out the possibility of homelessness as well.

So, in a desperate attempt to turn this situation around, Easley decides to rob a bank with a bomb threat, getting all the attention from the authorities and press. The suspenseful and thrilling story is made all the more enthralling by the stellar performances from a talented cast comprising John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Jeffrey Donovan, and the late Michael Kenneth Williams. The interesting use of locations, especially the bank, makes one wonder about the actual filming sites that feature in the movie. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details and ease your mind!

Breaking Filming Locations

‘Breaking’ was filmed in its entirety in California, particularly Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the thriller drama movie seemingly commenced in early July 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Even though the story is primarily set in Atlanta, the filming unit took advantage of the vast and versatile landscape that California offers and made Los Angeles County stand in for the Gate City. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations and follow the former Marine Corps veteran in his robbery mission!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Breaking’ were taped across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as in the United States. To be specific, an abandoned bank in the San Fernando Valley area doubled for the Wells Fargo Bank, where a majority of the movie takes place. Other than that, the filming unit traveled across the county to lens different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located in Southern California, LA County is also the most populous non–state-level government entity in the entire nation.

Officially known as the County of Los Angeles, it is home to a large number of sites of attraction for tourists as well as the locals. Some of them are Griffith Park, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park. Apart from tourists, the county is also frequented by many filmmakers all year round. Over the years, LA County has hosted the production of several kinds of movies and TV shows, including ‘Day Shift,’ ‘Psycho,’ ‘Woman in Gold,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ and ‘The Terminal List.’

