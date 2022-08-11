Where Was Netflix’s Day Shift Filmed?

Directed by J. J. Perry, Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ is a vampire action comedy movie that revolves around Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar father whose only real motive in life is to provide a good and satisfactory life for his bright 8-year-old daughter. His seemingly boring pool cleaning job is nothing but a front for his real day job, which is hunting and killing vampires for cash. However, being a part of an international Union of vampire hunters is not an easy job, in fact, it is just as difficult as it sounds.

Thus, Bud could use the assistance of others every once in a while. The vampire-centered premise consists of some action-packed sequences with comedic elements sprinkled throughout the narrative, making it a gripping watch for the viewers. At the same time, the interesting use of different locations in the thriller comedy film is bound to make you wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘Day Shift.’ Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Day Shift Filming Locations

‘Day Shift’ was filmed in Georgia and California, specifically in Atlanta Metropolitan Area and Greater Los Angeles. The principal photography for the Jamie Foxx-starrer commenced in early May 2021 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Since most of the story is based in and around Los Angeles, it made sense for the filming unit to shoot many scenes on location in the City of Angels. Apart from the main cast members, several lookalike stunt doubles were also utilized, mainly for the action sequences, in the movie. So, let’s follow Bud on his vampire-hunting adventures and navigate the specific locations that appear in the movie, shall we?

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

For the first portion of the filming schedule, the production team of ‘Day Shift’ set up camp in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia. In May 2021, during the early stages of production, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing several pivotal sequences in and around the North DeKalb Mall at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway in the city of Decatur. But that wasn’t the only mall that they utilized, as Gwinnett Place Mall, situated in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of the city of Duluth, also served as a prominent production location for the action comedy movie.

Moreover, as per reports, the filming unit utilized the facilities of the OFS on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in the city of Norcross. Being one of the largest and busiest studios in Metro Atlanta, OFS is a 160-acre movie studio campus that consists of 300,000 square feet of warehouse and sound stage column-free space, a 6-acre backlot area, and one of the largest green screens in the nation. All these features of the studio worked in favor of the production of the Netflix film.

Greater Los Angeles, California

After wrapping up shooting in Metro Atlanta in June 2021, the production team made a stop in Greater Los Angeles, the second-largest metropolitan region in the United States. Several pivotal sequences for the movie were taped in the cities of Glendale and Simi Valley. Moreover, you can spot Circus Liquor, located at 5600 Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood, and Tampa Avenue and Devonshire Street in a couple of exterior shots.

In July 2021, Jamie Foxx and the rest of the production team were spotted recording some scenes in and around the North Valley Family YMCA at 11336 Corbin Avenue in the neighborhood of Northridge in the San Fernando Valley region. Thanks to its ties to Hollywood, Greater Los Angeles is considered a prominent production location and is frequented by many filmmakers all year round. Apart from ‘Day Shift,’ over the years, it has served as a filming site for different kinds of movies and TV shows, including ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Crash,’ ‘Woman in Gold,’ and ‘The Old Man.’

