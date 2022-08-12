Day Shift Soundtrack: Where to Listen to All the Songs?

Set in San Fernando Valley, Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ tells the story of Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx), a blue-collar vampire hunter who the world thinks runs a pool cleaning business. After learning that his former wife intends to move to Florida with his daughter, Bud rejoins the vampire hunting union for better pay. As his new boss doesn’t like him, Bud is paired with Seth (Dave Franco), an office clerk who has never done fieldwork before. However, Bud and Seth soon discover that they must put aside their differences and work together if they want to survive the wrath of a vampire named Audrey, whose daughter, also a vampire, was killed by Bud.

Music always plays an important role in the successful telling of a story on screen, and ‘Day Shift’ is no exception. With Snoop Dogg being part of the cast, the film embraces the history of Los Angeles as an important hub for rap and hip-hop. If you are wondering where you can listen to all the songs that are part of the ‘Day Shift’ soundtrack, we got you covered.

Where to Listen to the Songs in Day Shift Soundtrack?

The soundtrack of ‘Day Shift’ features tracks from legendary hip-hop and rap artists such as 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg. There are also tracks from — among others — heavy metal band Body Count and rhythm and blues and jazz-funk fusion group The Blackbyrds.

1. California Love (Remix)

“California Love” is a hip-hop song by 2Pac and features Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman. One of 2Pac’s most successful works, it originally came out in 1995. A remix version was released as part of 2Pac’s double album in 1996. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

2. Check Yo Self (Remix)

“Check Yo Self” is a single from Ice Cube’s third solo album, ‘The Predator,’ released in 1993. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

3. Funky Music Sho Nuff Turns Me on

“Funky Music Sho’ ‘Nuff Turns Me On” was originally recorded by Edwin Starr in 1971. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

4. Guerrilla Funk

“Guerrilla Funk” is the titular single from the third studio album of rapper Paris. It was released in 1994. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

5. Take Me Higher

In 2018, South Korean group A.C.E released the track “Take Me Higher” as part of their album “A.C.E Adventures in Wonderland.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

6. I Don’t Give a Damn

October London’s “I Don’t Give a Damn” is likely one of the original songs on the soundtrack.

7. I Learned My Lesson

In 2009, Willie Davis released the track “I Learned My Lesson” as part of the album “Light: On the South Side.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

8. Grinding All My Life

Nipsey Hussle performed “Grinding All My Life,” which was part of his 2018 album, “Victory Lap.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

9. Drip

South Korean girl group HINAPIA’s “Drip” was released in 2019 as part of the album ‘New Start.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

10. Photograph

Performed by Nickelback, “Photograph” originally came out in 2005 and is included in the album ‘All the Right Reasons.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

11. Bang Bang

“Bang Bang” came out in 2022 and was performed by Minnie Merda. It is one of the original songs in the ‘Day Shift’ soundtrack.

12. The Red Circle

“The Red Circle” was released in 2014 by Le Castle Vania as part of the ‘John Wick’ soundtrack. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

13. Shimmy Shimmy Ya

Performed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard, “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” came out in 1995 as part of the album’ Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

14. Walking in Rhythm

“Walking in Rhythm” is a song by The Blackbyrds. It originally came out in 1974 as part of the album’ Flying Start.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

15. Outside the Box

Released in 2022, “Outside the Box” is performed by Snoop Dogg and features the late Nate Dogg. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

16. Body Count’s in the House

“Body Count’s in the House” is one of the tracks from the 1992 self-titled studio album of the heavy metal band Body Count. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

17. Bob (Mowing Down Vamps)

Written by Foxx, Sam Pounds, and Jeremy Carter, “Bob” is performed by J. Young. It is likely one of the original tracks in the soundtrack.

