Where is The Old Man Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Thomas Perry, ‘The Old Man’ is an action thriller series developed by the duo of Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. The storyline revolves around a former CIA officer named Dan Chase, who has been living a peaceful life off the grid for a while now. His peace gets hindered when an assassin tries to take out Chase, making him get back to the old ways and be on the run. In the process, he rents a room from Zoe McDonald and partners up with her while in search of the truth.

While Chase is in hiding, the FBI’s Harold Harper is called upon to pursue him due to his complicated past with the fugitive. With Chase still out of sight, a highly trained special ops contractor is also hired to hunt him down. The intriguing narrative involves action-packed sequences while Chase is being chased throughout the series. When his peace and quiet get disturbed, there is a drastic change in the backdrop of the scenes that follow, reflecting the change in his life. So, it is natural for viewers to wonder about the filming sites that are showcased in the series. Well, allow us to provide you with all the details regarding the same!

The Old Man Filming Locations

‘The Old Man’ is filmed in England and the United States of America, specifically in the county of Norfolk and California. The principal photography for the inaugural season of the action series commenced in November 2019 and got halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With three episodes still remaining to be filmed, the filming got back on track in the fall of 2020 but it was halted yet again when Jeff Bridges (Dan Chase) was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2020. After shooting the sequences that did not involve Bridges’ character, the production resumed in February 2022 after Bridges’ recovery and finally wrapped up in mid-March of the same year. Now, let’s chase Dan Chase through all the specific locations where he is in action in the series!

Norwich, England

To film a large portion of the first season of ‘The Old Man,’ the production team set up camp in Norwich, a city and district in the non-metropolitan county of Norfolk. Located by the River Wensum, it is quite a popular destination to catch a break as there are several attractions across the city. Some of the popular ones among tourists include Norwich Cathedral, Norwich Castle, Dragon Hall, The Forum, and Cow Tower. Moreover, thanks to the city’s beautiful cityscape, it is often frequented by filmmakers. Over the years, Norwich has featured in different types of movies and TV shows, such as ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,’ ‘Stardust,’ ‘Fighting with My Family,’ ‘The Chief,’ and ‘Tales of the Unexpected.’

Los Angeles, California

In early 2020, the cast and crew members of ‘The Old Man’ were spotted filming several pivotal sequences for season 1 in Los Angeles, a major city in the state of California. Specifically, the production team set up camp in and around the public park of Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles, possibly for a few important exterior shots. Also known as the City of Angels, the sprawling South Californian city has a reputation for being a nucleus of the filming industry. Thus, it has served as a prominent production location for many years with many movies and TV shows being shot in the city, including ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ and ‘The Mandalorian.’

