Is The Old Man Based on a True Story?

‘The Old Man’ is an action thriller series that stars Jeff Bridges as Don Chase, a retired CIA operative with a dark past who lives off the grid until an assassin arrives to take him down. Soon, several forces from his past begin to pursue Chase as he is forced to go on the run. The series is developed for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine.

It features some violent sequences and examines its main character’s complex past and psychology. Given the show’s stylized and action-heavy premise, viewers must be wondering about the inspirations behind the story. If you are wondering whether ‘The Old Man’ is based on actual events or true stories, here is everything you need to know!

Is The Old Man a True Story?

No, ‘The Old Man’ is not based on a true story. The series is an adaptation of author Thomas Perry’s standalone novel of the same name. The thriller novel was first published in 2017 and received positive reviews from critics. Perry began his writing career in 1982 after working several other jobs. He is arguably best-known for his ‘Jane Whitefield’ series of novels which fall into the mystery-thriller genre much like the author’s other works.

In an interview, Perry opened up about the conceptualization of the novel. Perry stated that, like any other novel he has written, he primarily conducts his research through various mediums by listening, observing, and reading about various subjects. From his research, Perry creates fictional ideas and uses them to further the plot of his novel. Therefore, it is safe to say that ‘The Old Man,’ which primarily revolves around the seasoned spy Don Chase has its origins in Perry’s imagination.

However, the author has also noted that despite telling the story of a fictional character in ‘The Old Man,’ he strived to give the narrative a realistic touch. The novel takes place in Chicago, Vermont, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Libya. Perry revealed that he chose these locations because he felt that a character like Chase would easily fit in among the locals. Moreover, Perry has a firsthand experience of living or visiting these places allowing him to craft a realistic setting for his novel. However, the picturization of Libya is based on the author’s research and imagination. Likewise, Perry paid extra attention to creating the action and fight scenes as he wanted to make them believable for the readers.

In an interview, actor Jeff Bridges, who plays the role of Don Chase, stated that real-life CIA operative Christopher Huddleston was consulted on the show. Bridges revealed that Huddleston’s experiences as a CIA agent were similar to those of his character. Thus, Huddleston helped Bridges understand the minute details of his character’s backstory and motivations. However, Bridges was attracted to the project because of the show’s primary theme as it examines the consequences one’s actions have on life. Similarly, the series deals with the themes of retribution and confronting past mistakes while fighting for survival. Hence, the story has a universal appeal because of these relatable themes.

Ultimately, ‘The Old Man’ is a fictional story. It is a faithful adaptation of Thomas Perry’s novel that does justice to the author’s writing style and characterization of the titular character. Moreover, the series is filled with emotional scenes that help viewers understand its protagonist’s mental state. The series is essentially a character study that explores emotionally resonant themes while giving viewers an entertaining and suspense-filled narrative.

