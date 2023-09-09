Is Butterbox Babies Based on a True Story?

‘Butterbox Babies,’ directed by Don McBrearty, tells the story of an adoption ring being run by William Peach Young (Peter MacNeill) and his wife Lila Gladys Young (Susan Clark) in Nova Scotia, Canada, in the 1930s. Their Ideal Maternity Home is a haven for unwed pregnant mothers who deliver their babies there. However, what lies underneath is what can easily be called sinister as healthy babies are sold to childless couples through illegal adoption while the unhealthy ones are left to die for, only to be put in butter boxes and buried. The story is brought to life by the highly compelling performances of Peter MacNeill, and Susan Clark along with Catherine Fitch, Nicholas Campbell, Michael Riley, Cedric Smith, and Corinne Conley.

A recipient of two Gemini Awards, the 1995 drama is set during a time that experienced two of the worst events in human history, the Great Depression and World War II. Both these affected the world economy which, one might wonder, is one of the microcosmic reasons why the Youngs decide to do what they are doing. In other words, make money when the whole world is facing a shortage. There can also be those viewers who will disregard the events and want to know more about the couple and their mentality, wondering what goes on in the minds of such people. If you too are thinking about whether there is any truth to the story of ‘Butterbox Babies’, we have it all covered.

Is Butterbox Babies a True Story?

Yes, ‘Butterbox Babies’ is based on a true story. The film, with its script written by Raymond Storey, is based on the book of the same name by Bette L. Cahill. The book in turn is based on the real events surrounding the Ideal Maternity Home that operated in East Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada from 1928 to 1947.

Besides offering maternity care for both married couples and unwed mothers, it also offered adoption and abortion (illegal during that time). From diapers to the burial of babies that died, everything at Ideal Maternity Care came at a price. If the mother was unable to care for her child, she had to pay $500 to the Youngs for the child’s lifetime care. If they couldn’t afford the money, they had to work at the Youngs’ home.

A report by the Canadian Children’s Rights Council says that women worked there for upto 18 months to clear their debts. After this, the baby was put up for adoption as a part of an illegal trade in Canada. Babies were also sold to American couples. Taking advantage of the US laws that forbid adoption between different religious backgrounds, the Youngs sold the babies at high prices, going as high as $10,000.

William Young and Lila Young intentionally fed the babies just water and molasses so that they could starve to death. This fate was shared by those babies that the couple found to be “unmarketable”. Signs included any health issue or deformity or even dark complexion. The dead babies would be put in small boxes, used to store dairy products (hence the name ‘Butterbox Babies’), and buried under the property grounds or thrown to the sea or burned in the furnace. The couple used to also lie about the baby’s death to its parents only to sell it to another couple in want of a child and ready to pay for adoption. An estimated 400 to 600 babies died at the Ideal Maternity Home. A thousand others were adopted.

After a 12-year battle (1934-1946), the then minister of public welfare, Dr. Frank Davis, and his team gathered lots of evidence and pressed multiple charges of fraud and manslaughter but the Youngs were acquitted or the evidence wasn’t enough. They were finally able to officially shut down Ideal Maternity Home in 1946, and by 1947, it was out of business.

By portraying the advantage and manipulation of emotions on one hand and the flaws in the welfare system on another, ‘Butterbox Babies’ effectively showcases the events in a way that feels like a complete replication of what must have happened for real back then.