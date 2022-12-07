Is Carver Dead or Alive? Is Jake Lockett Leaving Chicago Fire?

Sam Carver’s posting at Firehouse 51 in NBC’s action series ‘Chicago Fire’ is one of the first intricate affairs Stella Kidd deals with after getting promoted to the post of lieutenant. Although she doesn’t welcome him personally, she believes in Chief Boden’s judgment and gives Carver a chance to prove himself. After a rocky start at the station, Carver not only proves that he is a commendable firefighter but also that he is a “Firehouse 51 material” by forming connections with his fellow firefighters. In the ninth episode of the eleventh season, Carver risks his life to save Detective Pryma. Naturally, the viewers of the show must be fearing the worst. Well, here’s our take on the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Carver Dead or Alive?

In the ninth episode of the eleventh season, Station 51 joins Detective Pryma’s squad as he sets out to capture Martucci. Pryma and the rest of the officers manage to arrest the criminal but the former gets severely wounded as a bomb pierces through his leg. Stella chooses Carver to accompany her and the two of them treat Pryma with a bomb squad officer. While the officer removes the bomb part by part, Carver administers IV to Pryma and tries his best to help the detective stay alive. Meanwhile, the officer succeeds in removing all the parts of the bomb from Pryma’s leg but the bomb turns on in no time.

Carver and Stella try to protect Pryma by using a table as a shield. The bomb explodes soon, without revealing whether the trio managed to escape from the explosion. Carver is indeed in danger, especially since he may have tried to safeguard Stella by risking his own life. Stella has always supported him as a lieutenant despite their rocky personal relationship. When he gets arrested, Stella doesn’t reveal the same to Chief Boden, which gives him a chance to prove himself. She also raises her voice for him when the City initiates an investigation against him.

After these incidents, Carver must have realized that Stella roots for him, which may have motivated him to protect his lieutenant. If that’s the case, Carver must have sustained severe wounds due to the explosion, which must have threatened his life as well. Although we have to wait till the tenth episode of the season to confirm whether Carver is dead or alive, he likely is severely injured. Does that mean we have seen the last of Jake Lockett in the show? Let’s find out.

Is Jake Lockett Leaving Chicago Fire?

As of yet, neither NBC nor Jake Lockett has released an announcement regarding the actor’s supposed departure from ‘Chicago Fire.’ Although his life is threatened, he is expected to make it out of Martucci’s home alive. Even if he sustains severe injuries, we can expect him to recover from the same and return to Firehouse 51. The explosion in the ninth episode of the eleventh season can be a narrative development conceived to depict the gradual strengthening of Carver and Stella’s bond. Since their relationship forms one of the main storylines of the season, it will not be a surprise to see Carver protecting Stella becoming the major takeaway of the narrative development.

In addition, Lockett has already expressed his desire to have a lengthy stay in the show, especially to explore Carver’s romantic side. “It makes sense that there would be [a love interest in the future for Carver], and I hope there is. I think that’s always a fun piece to have with a character and explore. So, I hope so,” the actor told NBC Insider. Thus, if it is up to the actor, we may not need to worry about Lockett leaving the action drama anytime soon. However, if anything the past episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ have taught us, it is that the show can bid adieu to its cast members to do justice to its narrative.

We can eagerly wait for the tenth episode of the season to find out whether Carver survives the explosion. After Evan Hawkins’ death, the last thing the ardent admirers of the show may want is another affecting death of a major character. Therefore, let’s hope that we will see Carver surviving the explosion and Lockett remaining a part of the show’s cast.

Read More: How Did Otis Die in Chicago Fire? Why Did Yuriy Sardarov Leave Chicago Fire?