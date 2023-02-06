Is CB Strike Troubled Blood Based on a True Story?

‘C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood’ follows war Veteran Cormoran Strike, who has a background in Special Investigation Branch, which gives him an edge over most detectives. He travels to Cornwall for a family visit but gets caught up in a cold case brought to his attention by a woman. She wants him to find Margot Bamborough, her mother, who’s been missing since 1974 without any trace. As they investigate more, the duo learns about a serial killer and how old unsolved mysteries might be more deadly than they imagined.

The crime drama series is directed by Michael Keillor, Kieron Hawkes, Charles Sturridge, and Sue Tully. The writers Ben Richards and Tom Edge leave no stone unturned when it comes to writing a powerful and gripping narrative. The odd and twisted case was quite compelling, which makes one wonder if any of it was based on a real-life incident. So, let’s probe deeper and unveil the truth.

Is C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood a True Story?

No, ‘Strike: Troubled Blood’ is not based on a true story. The series is inspired by J.K Rowlings’s book series (using Robert Galbraith as a pseudonym), ‘Cormoran Strike.’ ‘Troubled Blood’ is the fifth installment in the franchise. Rowling received a lot of criticism on social media due to the nature of the culprit’s crimes. According to her, the case is fictional, but two serial killers somewhat inspire the character of Dennis. The first one was Jerry Brudos, who was also titled the “Lust Killer” and “Shoe Fetish Slayer.”

His mother was abusive and only praised his older brother Larry but ridiculed Jerry by dressing him in female clothing. At a young age, a high-heeled stiletto that he found in a junkyard became his object of affection, and his obsession with women’s footwear spiraled out of control. Eileen, his mother, discovered the pile of women’s footwear and burned them to ashes. This was a core memory for Jerry, and an innocent obsession turned into a fetish. His acts reeked of perversion, and his thoughts were polluted with violent fantasies.

When he turned 17, he harassed and stalked women for their footwear. He was arrested and sent to the Oregon State Hospital, where they learned about his schizophrenia and other brutal fetishes of slicing young women to store them in a freezer. Somehow, they released him in 9 months. Jerry married a woman and forced her to fulfill his twisted desires. Tired of his antics, his wife barred him from being present at the birth of their second child. Once again, the switch in his brain flicked, and he had episodes where he blacked out or dressed in a drag outfit.

One thing led to another, and he became a full blow serial killer and necrophiliac. Jerry killed around four women and committed heinous acts against the rest. He was convinced on June 28, 1969, and sentenced to life term. In 2006, he died due to liver cancer. Rowling’s second inspiration is Russell Williams, who joined the military and carried out several operations. However, in 2008, he would break into houses and steal women’s undergarments. His crimes got more violent, as he blindfolded women against their wills, took their pictures, and attacked them.

In his 10-hour-long confessional, he admitted to murdering two people and accepted the 90 other charges pressed against him of breaking in, sexual assault, and other acts of perversion. The court gave him several concurrent sentences with no parole time. Even though she received backlash, the acclaimed novelist was firm about her side of the story. In conclusion, ‘C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood’ is not based on a true story, but real people inspire the criminal activities and their personalities of its fictional narrative.

