Is Claws Based on a True Story?

The powerful women-centric television drama ‘Claws’ has received worldwide fame, all thanks to a gripping script and flawless narrative. Created by Eliot Laurence the story is about five women who work as manicurists in Palmetto, Florida. They enter the world of crime when they start laundering money for their next-door pain clinic. Businesses like strip clubs and nail salons are a great way to launder illegal money they mostly deal in cash. The women decide to start dealing with drug rings along with their daily routine of fills and acrylics. That is when the story gets interesting, and the various aspects of the characters come to life.

The way in which women fight in an organization dominated by men in a dark comedy series is enticing to watch. However, what may interest you, even more, is whether the series is based on a true story, and we are here to help you with that.

Is Claws a True Story?

‘Claws’ is partially based on a true story. Essentially, it can be said that the characters in the women empowerment-based series are inspired by real life. To this end, the creator confirmed in an interview that the main character of the series Desna Simms, played by Niecy Nash, who is the salon’s mother figure, is based on Eliot’s Aunt Vicky. The aunt, who passed away before Laurence conceptualized the series, had a deep influence on the creator’s life. In fact, he credited his knowledge of humor to his aunt. He believed that his aunt, who was fascinated about nail salons, would definitely love the series, if she were alive.

He also stressed on the fact that the location of Florida made him think about Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen’s famous ‘Florida noir novels.’ And since he was in love with crime fiction, he started conceptualizing the aspect of humor into a narrative that described the genre.

To avert legal complications the story is fictional in character as its concept of nail technicians’ lives being interrupted by the illegal activity of money laundering is invented. No evidence can be gathered to support any fact that any of the characters in the dark comedy series is based on any specific real-life individual. To give the right feel to the series, the creator set the show in Palmetto, Florida.

One of the characters of ‘Claws,’ Polly played by Carrie Preston, spoke in an interview, mentioning that the series fitted well into the description of ‘Florida noir,’ and recreated popular literature based on the genre to pay homage to it. It was fun to work on the narrative of such genre.

Speaking about her role in the story, Preston said that the series throws light on Palmetto’s culture. The town is speculated to have a notorious crime rate that was well-represented on the show as even the character of Polly, who happened to be feminine and friendly in the beginning, goes on to serve time in prison and had to wear an ankle monitor. Although the town of Palmetto appears to be small, it has a lot going on that became the introduction to the show.

Co-star Jenn Lyon, who essays the role of Jennifer, having being raised as a Southern, also spoke about the characterization of Southern Women in the series. She said that she could relate to the devoted and complicated female friendships in the series. The loyalty in Southern women is fierce, and they don’t hesitate to speak the truth to anyone’s face, and that characteristic had been well-depicted in the storyline of the drama series.

