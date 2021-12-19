Where Was Claws Filmed?

Commercially and critically successful television drama show, ‘Claws,’ by creator Eliot Laurence is essentially a dark action-based comedy series that depicts the lives of five manicurists, who work in a salon in the Manatee County of Florida. They enter the world of crime by laundering the money of a nearby pain clinic. How the manicurists survive and rise up the male-dominated world of crime is what the series explores. The show first aired on June 11, 2017, and a total of four seasons have been released since.

The glamorous and glittery backdrop of the salon, the view of the ocean, and the plush mansions- all enhance the picturesque setting of the crime series. If you are eager to know where the filming of the action series took place, we’ve got your back.

Claws Filming Locations

The exact filming dates of the ‘Claws’ series are not clear, but we believe that the initial filming took place in the first half of 2017. While the dark action-comedy series is set in Palmetto, Florida, most of the filming took place in New Orleans. Although Deadline reported that a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 during the filming of the fourth season in November 2020, stalling the shoot for a couple of weeks, filming resumed with full adherence to COVID protocols for its completion. Here are the details of the drama’s filming locations.

Locked and loaded and ready to fly to #NOLA. Only 5 more episodes to shoot #ClawsTNTTheFinalSeason ! pic.twitter.com/rQKZcndEaw — Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) September 17, 2020

New Orleans, Louisiana

‘Claws’ was filmed mainly in New Orleans, which is filled with bustling streets and multicultural architecture attracts filming crews from all over. The mix of low, mid, and high-rise buildings of New Orleans also offers a beautiful landscape for filming purposes. A bulk of the shoot for the series took place in New Orleans.

Gretna, Louisiana

The city of Gretna lies next to New Orleans, on the Mississippi River’s west bank. The culturally-rich city is equipped with all amenities desired of any filming location. It is possible that the salon featuring in ‘Claws’ series is one of Gretna’s local nail salon.

Westwego, Louisiana

Westwego is another city in the New Orleans suburbs where different scenes of this show were filmed. The local shopping center is one of the locations that was probably featured in the series.

Palmetto, Florida

A few scenes were also filmed in Palmetto in Manatee County, which forms a part of the North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton Metropolitan Statistical Area. The exquisite ocean view that the city offers, did not go unnoticed by the film crew.

Sarasota, Florida

The city of Sarasota features the pristine Lido beach, which were filmed for the series. The initial filming of the series in Sarasota lasted for approximately ten days. Locations that were selected include the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, as the exterior of this enthralling piece of architecture stands out in the scenes of the action comedy series. St. Armands Circle, which is known for hosting special events all year round, is another spot used in filming. The colorful display of spas, salons, shops and restaurants in the St. armands Circle offered the perfect backdrop for the series.

