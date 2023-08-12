Is Cobweb Based on a True Story?

Samuel Bodin’s ‘Cobweb’ is a gripping tale of horror and mystery. It stars Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman, and Woody Norman, all of whom have elevated the film with their stellar performances. The film focuses on 8-year-old Peter who is contacted by a voice from behind the walls of his room. His parents, however, ignore the incident, calling it a part of the boy’s imagination, until one day the voice reveals her true identity and all hell breaks loose.

The family’s long-hidden dark past is then revealed, and a series of violence and bloodshed follows. Meanwhile, the only person who seems to be concerned about Peter is a substitute teacher at his school, Miss Devine, who somehow also gets entangled in the mess. The unsettling incidents of the ‘Cobweb’ make one wonder if the film is based on some real events. Let’s find out. Also, Possible Spoilers Ahead.

Is Cobweb a True Story?

No, ‘Cobweb’ is not based on a true story. The film is entirely the brainchild of writer Chris Thomas Devlin. French director Samuel Bodin came across the script by Devlin which was featured in the 2018 Black List, a list of the most-liked screenplays that are yet to be produced. He came on board to helm the film after working on another horror project, the 2019 French series ‘Marianne.’

Although ‘Cobweb’ is not based on any real-life event, it does touch upon themes that are very relevant in the real world. The film is packaged as a horror-thriller, but it focuses on the issues of child abuse, negligence and trauma. Sarah, who was born differently, is not accepted by her parents Carol and Mark. She is treated like a monster and is kept in a pit full of spiders and cobwebs. The abuse that she suffered all the years eventually shows its repercussions when she actually becomes a bloodthirsty monster.

On the other hand, Peter, who is shy and introverted, often feels lonely due to negligence on his parents’ part. The couple seldom shows any interest in helping their child cope with loneliness. Instead, he, too is grounded in a dark chamber after being expelled from school. The final scene of the film, where Peter sees glimpses of Sarah, touches upon the concept trauma, describing how the guilt of killing his own parents is never going to leave him.

Director Bodin talked about how the film addresses the issue of child abuse. In an interview with Screen Rant, he said, “I really think that we can do that in horror. Cobweb talks about child abuse. It’s why I wanted the movie not to be grounded. I wanted the movie to be a little bit next to the reality—like a Grimm brothers tale. So you can talk about that problem and that issue without feeling rejected by a horror movie. You feel the vital sense of the problem in the same way. And I love that.”

In the same interview, he also opened up about what motivated him to make the film. “I read some scripts, and when Chris Thomas Devlin’s script came to me, I read it, and I really loved it. It’s really hard to write something simple, and what I love in Chris Thomas Devlin’s script, is that it was simple and twisted. And so I said, “Oh my god, I see something here. Maybe I can find a way to tell that story.” I loved the tone he used. I fell in love with the script. It was really sad. That was the thing,” Bodin revealed.

Lizzy Caplan, who portrayed Carol, also stated in an interview that she was extremely excited to be a part of the film after reading the script. The actress added that now she is open to working in more horror films that send a message to the society. So while ‘Cobweb’ is a complete work of fiction, the issues it addresses do have a huge impact on the real world. And that is what makes it a memorable watch.

