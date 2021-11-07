Is Condor Based on a True Story?

Created by Todd Katzberg, Jason Smilovic, and Ken Robinson, ‘Condor‘ is a thriller television series that stars Max Irons, Brendan Fraser, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, and Angel Bonanni. The show centers upon a young CIA analyst named Joe Turner, who joins the civilian foreign intelligence service with the hope to continuously climb through its ranks and ultimately bring about the much-needed reformation that it desperately needs. Unfortunately, before he can manage to do that, he learns about a horrific plan that can potentially threaten the lives of millions. His situation is further complicated after his colleagues get brutally butchered by professional assassins.

Now, Joe is thrown into a battle against the worst aspects of the military-industrial complex, where his idealistic values are constantly under fire. If the complicated characterization of the CIA analyst has made you wonder whether he exists in real life or if the action-packed mission he undertakes is just a figment of the creator’s imagination, then allow us to help you learn more about the show’s origins.

Is Condor a True Story?

No, ‘Condor’ is not based on a true story. The thriller series is based on James Grady’s conspiracy thriller novel ‘Six Days of the Condor,’ which also serves as the inspiration for Sydney Pollack’s 1974 political drama movie. It puts Joe, the young idealist millennial, in a spot by forcing him to choose between his values and his chance of survival, turning his simplistic and naive understanding of the world upside down. The moral ambiguity of his conflicted position forces him to take a far more radical position and do things he never thought he would do.

There are countless examples in popular culture where the protagonist are forced to take a stance that goes against their values. Kenzo Tenma in the psychological thriller anime series ‘Monster’ goes after the serial killer antagonist Johan Liebert slowly compromising his own values in the process. Joe’s inner turmoil serves as a critical element in the story but is merely one aspect of a complicated puzzle that includes the military-industrial complex and a dangerous plan that can potentially kill millions of people.

Therefore, to understand the show’s conception, it is crucial to look back at the origin of James Grady’s work that inspires the series. Speaking about his 1974 conspiracy novel, the author told Pif Magazine, “While I was living in D.C. on Capitol Hill for that internship, the seeds of Condor got planted.” He later explained that he always walked past a townhouse on Capitol Hill that appeared to be unoccupied, which made him wonder if it was a CIA headquarters.

Moreover, an unlikely scenario also flashed in his mind in which he imagined himself finding his colleagues murdered when he returned to the office after lunch. Grady used those two completely unrelated ideas and came up with his novel. The impact of the 70s era was quite evident in his work, so when the television adaptation was made decades later, the creators took a number of factors into account, including the technological advancements in the intervening time to make the thriller series.

Furthermore, the idea of the weaponization of a disease/plague, which is an important plotline of the show, is not unique as well. It has served as the central premise of countless books and even movies over the last few centuries. Even if we look at contemporary politics, Western leaders like Trump have used it to fuel paranoia and a climate of fear to escape accountability- something that has happened in the past as well. These real-life baseless fears have actually been used ingeniously to build the central premise of ‘Condor,’ which is not based on a true story.

