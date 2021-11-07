Where Is Condor Filmed?

‘Condor’ is an action drama series created by Todd Katzberg, Jason Smilovic, and Ken Robinson. It draws from James Grady’s novel ‘Six Days of the Condor’ and its film adaptation ‘Three Days of the Condor,’ which was released in 1975. The series follows Joe Turner, a young and talented CIA analyst who finds himself amidst a deadly conspiracy that threatens the lives of millions, including his own. Most of the show’s action unfolds in Washington D.C., but is it actually filmed in the capital city or somewhere else entirely? If you are curious about the same, we have gathered all the filming details of ‘Condor.’ Here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

Condor Filming Locations

‘Condor’ features Washington D.C. and various other cities as backdrops from time to time. The filming of the spy thriller mainly takes place on location and at a studio in Toronto, Canada. However, some portions have also been filmed on location in Washington D.C and in Budapest, Hungary.

Principal photography of the first season reportedly took place from April 23, 2017, to August 15, 2017. The sophomore outing was shot between April 29, 2019, and September 12, 2019. The show’s exact filming spots are detailed below.

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto is the show’s primary filming location, and interior scenes are reportedly shot on soundstages at Kipling Avenue Studios, which is a part of Cinespace Film Studios. It is located at 777 Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke. The studio facility houses 12 soundstages ranging between 5,000 to 25,000 square feet.

Filming of the show has also taken place in and around parts of Etobicoke, a district in Toronto. Some scenes for the first season were shot in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighborhood, mainly on Carlton Street and Gordon Sinclair Lane.

The cast and crew filmed some footage for season 2 in the Scarborough district. Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, a roughly 2236 miles trail that passes through Toronto, appears in the show. Popular shows such as ‘Locke & Key,’ ‘See,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ are also filmed in the city.

Washington, D.C.

Some sequences for the show’s first season were filmed on location in Washington, D.C. ‘Jack Ryan,’ another series revolving around a CIA analyst, is also shot in the capital city. Washington, D.C., is known for its history, culture, arts, and museums. The city is also a renowned tourist destination, and local attractions include United States Capitol, Washington Metro, the Air and Space Museum, and the White House.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is the capital of Hungary, and the second season premiere of ‘Condor’ was extensively shot in the city. It is a major commercial and financial center of Hungary, while the city’s food and nightlife are also popular. Films such as ‘Dune (2021)‘ and ‘Black Widow‘ were also shot in Budapest.

