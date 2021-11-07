Is Condor on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on James Grady’s novel of the same name and its 1975 film adaptation, ‘Condor‘ is a thriller series that follows an idealist named Joe Turner who joins the CIA with the hope of reforming it from within. However, following an unexpected tragedy, his values are tested on the battlefield, and he discovers that a man’s true nature only reveals itself when he is under fire.

Created by Todd Katzberg, Jason Smilovic, and Ken Robinson, the show stars Max Irons, Brendan Fraser, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, and Angel Bonanni. Curious to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Condor About?

Joe Turner joins the CIA at a very young age with plans to reform the civilian foreign intelligence service from within. However, before the idealist could rise through the ranks and get to a position where he can actually make decisions, he stumbles upon a plan that can potentially put the lives of millions of people at risk. And to make matters worse, his colleagues are targeted and assassinated by professional killers. Before he could put his ideas of CIA reformation into action, Joe finds himself battling against the worst aspect of the military-industrial complex. When tested under immense pressure, he realizes that the only way to test a man’s character is through adversity. Now in the battle of survival, he may have to do horrible things that he never imagined himself doing.

Is Condor on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of televisions shows and movies to keep its subscribers entertained. Sadly, ‘Condor’ is not a part of its current offerings. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘Designated Survivor‘ or ‘Fauda.

Is Condor on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Condor’ on other platforms since it is currently available on the streamer. Viewers looking for something similar can alternatively watch ‘Treadstone‘ or ‘Prison Break.’

Is Condor on Amazon Prime?

The first season of the thriller television series is accessible on Amazon Prime. You can head here to watch the first three episodes for free. But only people with EPIX add-one will be able to watch the entire season.

Is Condor on HBO Max?

Since ‘Condor’ is not available on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Person of Interest.’

Where to Watch Condor Online?

The thriller television series is accessible for streaming on EPIX. People with a subscription can head here to watch the first two seasons and the latest episodes when they release. You can also access the show on Stan, DirecTV, Spectrum, and iTunes (Great Britain). YouTubeTV and SlingTV can also reportedly be used to watch the latest episodes as soon as they premiere.

How to Stream Condor for Free?

Epix, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV both come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while Stan gives a 30-day free streaming offer. So, cord-cutters can use any one of the two to watch the latest episodes of the series without paying anything. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

