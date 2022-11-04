Is Craig Melvin Married? Who is His Wife? Does He Have Kids?

Known best for being the co-host of ‘Today Third Hour,’ Craig Melvin has been active in the media industry since 2001. He entered the industry b working with the Columbia, South Carolina-based WIS-TV during his high school years, and after college came back to join the same organization as a news photographer and producer. His talent soon helped him rise through the ranks at WIS-TV, and although he left for WRC-TV in July 2008, the year 2011 saw him join MSNBC and NBC News as a daytime anchor and reporter. He has also hosted the true crime series ‘Dateline: Secrets Uncovered’ which premiered in 2017 and has been a part of NBC’s ‘Today’ since 2018.

While Craig Melvin has had an outstanding career to date, fans have always been interested in the Emmy Award-winning reporter’s personal life. People have also wondered if Craig has a special someone who has supported him in his good and bad times. Well, if you are eager to discover whether Craig Melvin is married, we have you covered.

Craig Melvin’s Wife

While Craig worked at the South Carolina-based WIS-TV right after graduating from college, he wanted to venture into more significant roles. Hence, in July 2008, he left his job at WIS-TV and moved to Washington, D.C, where he joined WRC-TV, which operated under the banner of NBC. While working at WRC-TV, Craig met and got acquainted with TV reporter Lindsay Czarniak, who worked in the same organization. Although Craig was pretty interested in Lindsay, he didn’t get to spend much time with her as she was away in order to cover the Beijing Olympics. Still, once Lindsay returned to the United States, Craig struck up an excellent friendship with her and soon realized that they had a lot in common. Reports claim that the couple loved Whatchamacallit candy bars and live music, the two things that helped them bond, and pretty soon, the pair were almost inseparable.

Readers would be interested to know that Craig was initially quite shy and hesitated to ask Lindsay out. Hence, she took the first step and asked him to accompany her to a work event. Craig’s chivalry and charm during the event wowed Lindsay, and once the couple realized their mutual attraction toward each other, it did not take them long to start dating. Since it was a workplace romance, the reporters tried their best to keep the relationship under wraps for some time. However, the news soon got out, and the entire station was quite supportive of the situation. With each passing day, Lindsay and Craig’s relationship blossomed, and the two eventually tied the knot in 2011.

At present, Craig’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, is employed by Fox Sports, where she covers the NFL and NASCAR events. Additionally, she hosts the popular podcast ‘The Artist and The Athlete’ and is a household name in the media industry. Even though Lindsay has an equally successful career under her belt, she and Craig have remained each other’s most significant supports throughout their time together, and with the two now proud parents to their two children, it is heartwarming to witness their incredible relationship.

Craig Melvin’s Kids

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak met and got acquainted in 2008 before tying the knot in 2011. In the same year, they both made a career change as Craig entered MSNBC while Lindsay took up employment at ESPN. However, even with their new jobs, the couple gave enough time to each other and built up a happy married life. With time, they settled in Connecticut and, in March 2014, welcomed their son, Delano, into this world. Two years later, in November 2016, the couple shared happy news again as their daughter, Sybil, came into this world.

At present, Craig and Lindsay, along with their children, live in Connecticut and have built up a wonderful life surrounded by family and friends. Even though they both have busy careers, they always take time out of their schedules to spend with their children. Even Craig and Lindsay’s social media accounts are full of wonderful family memories, and we wish them the very best for the years ahead.

