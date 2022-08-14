Is Cree Summer Married? Who is Her Husband? Does She Have Kids?

The voice-over artist for some of the most iconic characters of animated television, Cree Summer Francks is a veteran of the entertainment industry. Not only that, but she is also an established actress and singer, who was part of a band in her early 20s. As an actress, her most memorable role is the free-spirited Winifred “Freddie” Brooks in the TV series ‘A Different World’ from 1988 (season 2) to 1993. However, she began her acting career in 1983 when she was merely 14 years old, as the voice artist for the animated science fiction comedy series ‘Inspector Gadget.’

Cree went on to do over 101 animated characters from 1983 to 2006 and continued even after that, working in numerous animation shows and films to date. Some of her most remarkable roles in the animation world have been, as Elmyra Duff and Mary Melody in the 1990 comedy series WB’s ‘Tiny Toon Adventures,’ Susie Carmichael in Nickelodeon‘s 1993 comedy series on a group of toddlers ‘Rugrats,’ Aka Pella in WB’s 1998 educational series ‘Histeria!,’ Miranda in Nickelodeon’s 2000 comedy-drama series ‘As Told by Ginger,’ and Princess ‘Kida’ Kidagakash in Disney’s 2001 science-fiction adventure film ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire.’

Other than that, Cree also appeared as Numbuh 5 in Cartoon Network‘s 2002 series ‘Codename: Kids Next Door,’ Penelope in 2002 animated fairy-tale film ‘Barbie as Rapunzel,’ Foxxy Love in 2004 adult animated sitcom ‘Drawn Together,’ Valerie Gray in Nickelodeon’s 2004 action-adventure series ‘Danny Phantom,’ and Blackarachnia in 2007 superhero series ‘Transformers: Animated.’ She has done voice acting for multiple video games and worked as an actor and staff writer in 2022 in the show ‘Better Things.’ With such an incredible journey, fans of Cree must be curious to know more about her, and we’ve covered just that!

Cree Summer’s Family

Born on July 7, 1969, in Los Angeles, California, Cree eventually lived with her close-knit family in British Columbia and later in Toronto. Her mother is Lili Clark, who is an adopted member of the Plains Cree First Nations with African-American origins, and her father was the famous Canadian musician and actor, Don Francks. She also has a brother, former VJ, and now-actor named Rainbow Sun Francks.

Cree’s fashion is admittedly inspired by her mother, as she believes the latter wore fascinating hats and flowy dresses, which she admired. Cree lovingly calls her mother “hellcat” and keeps several things, clothes and shoes that belonged to her mother. She was also very close to her father, who introduced her to the voice acting world as a child, and in a conversation with StyleLikeU, she said that she was a daddy’s girl. Cree further added, “I loved my daddy, he was the shining star of my life. We didn’t call him “Iron Buffalo” for nothing. He was my iron daddy and meant something to me.”

Cree Summer’s Husband

Cree had been married to her husband, filmmaker and photographer Angelo Pullen for around a decade. She had said in the same interview how they were destined to meet because he suddenly moved to her neighborhood and they eventually fell in love. That was also the perfect time for her as she felt ready to start a family and have kids.

However, after spending almost a decade beautifully together, the couple called it quits, sometime in 2019. They never officially declared it anywhere but after almost a year of breaking up, Cree mentioned being single on her Instagram. She, however, did not give any reason for their separation and only admitted that she felt liberated doing things on her own.

Cree Summer’s Children

Cree previously gave birth to a boy named Miles Franklin Summer-Pullens (born April 21, 1998), early on when she was in a band and wasn’t ready to take care of a child. She had him from a previous relationship who was later adopted by her then-husband Angelo Pullens, while they were married. Later, when she felt ready with Angelo, she had her first daughter Brave Littlewing Pullens in March 2011 and her second daughter Hero Peregrine Pullens in January 2013.

After her divorce, Cree talked about how afraid she was at the beginning about raising her daughters on her own as she was herself so dependent on her father growing up. However, she later realized that the situation was better for her as she became independent and responsible for her daughters. Now, Cree lives happily with her two young daughters AKA “#mamaandthesavages” who get to see every side of her and appreciate her in all aspects. They enjoy random dance routines together and are also into music- like mother like daughter!

Read More: Is Better Things on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?