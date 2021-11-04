Is Dalgliesh on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on P.D. James’s global bestselling novels, ‘Dalgliesh‘ is a crime mystery series set in 1970s England that revolves around the titular protagonist as he investigates complex crimes. With his empathy and a unique fascination for the human psyche, the genius inspector is gifted with an unusual way of looking at criminals that makes him surprisingly successful. If crime mystery shows with an extraordinarily smart protagonist excites you, then you should probably add ‘Dalgliesh’ to your watchlist. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Dalgliesh About?

At a nursing school, an otherwise safe demonstration becomes deadly when a student named Heather Pearce is fed a corrosive household cleaner instead of warm milk. As Heather tragically passes away, suspicion of foul play grows. Soon, DCI Adam Dalgliesh, accompanied by his partner, DS Charles Masterson, arrives on the scene. Dalgliesh is an enigmatic Inspector who has years of experience solving complex cases under his belt. So, when he begins to look at the circumstantial evidence, it does not take long to fathom that Pearce was murdered.

As the investigation progresses, shocking secrets begin to surface, but just when it seems that Dalgliesh is making headway and getting closer to the killer, tragedy strikes again. With his unique understanding of the human psyche and an empathetic approach, can the veteran inspector catch the culprits?

Is Dalgliesh on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the crime mystery series on other platforms since it is currently not available on the streaming giant. Viewers looking for something similar should definitely give shows like ‘Deadwind,’ ‘The Chestnut Man,’ and ‘Young Wallander’ a try.

Is Dalgliesh on Hulu?

No, ‘Dalgliesh’ is not accessible on Hulu as of now. Furthermore, it’s highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the future. Therefore, people with a subscription can watch other shows such as ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime‘ or ‘The Killing.’

Is Dalgliesh on Amazon Prime?

The crime mystery series is not included in Amazon Prime’s regular offering, and it is also not available as on-demand content on the streamer. Prime subscribers can instead stream ‘Bosch,’ a detective series inspired by Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels.

Is Dalgliesh on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to find other alternatives to stream ‘Dalgliesh’ since it is currently not accessible on the platform. However, one can still watch other really good detective shows like ‘C.B. Strike‘ or ‘True Detective.’

Where to Watch Dalgliesh Online?

‘Dalgliesh’ is accessible for streaming on Acorn TV– the online platform that offers shows from around the world. Interestingly, one can also watch the latest episodes of crime mystery series on Spectrum and SlingTV. People from Britain can stream the Bertie Carvel-starrer on Channel 5’s official streaming website.

How to Stream Dalgliesh for Free?

Acorn TV offers a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you plan on watching the show free of cost, then you can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

