Is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ (or simply ‘The Lost Symbol’) is a mystery thriller series that is based on the 2009 novel of the same name written by the titular author. The show follows a Harvard symbologist who puts his life on the line to save his missing mentor before it’s too late. Developed for the screen by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, the series stars Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, and Eddie Izzard in pivotal roles. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol About?

Robert Langdon is a young symbologist from Harvard who leads a quiet life indulging in his interest in history and symbols. However, his otherwise peaceful life takes an unprecedented turn when Peter Solomon, his mentor, suddenly disappears. The law enforcement authorities don’t take much time to connect the dots and come to the conclusion that Solomon has been kidnapped.

When the CIA gets involved, they begin to comprehend the true magnitude of the crime slowly and enlist Langdon to find Solomon before it’s too late. As the young mentee begins to look into the clues left behind by his mentor, he realizes that there is a chilling global conspiracy behind his disappearance. The twists and turns that follow can get anyone hooked. If you, too, wish to learn how Robert solves the case, here’s all the streaming information you are going to need!

Is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Netflix?

‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ is not accessible on Netflix as of now, and it is unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon. However, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch ‘Behind Her Eyes‘ or ‘The Stranger.’

Is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ on some other streaming service as it is unavailable on the platform as of now. In case you’re looking for other alternatives on the website, you may like ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ or ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’

Is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Amazon Prime?

‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings, and it is also not accessible as on-demand content for rent or purchase. If you’re a Prime subscriber, you can stream similar shows like ‘Endeavour.’

Is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on HBO Max?

HBO Max has some really good mystery shows in its giant catalog, but ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ is not one of them. Viewers looking for something similar can alternatively watch ‘The Outsider’ or ‘C.B. Strike.’

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Online?

‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ is exclusively streaming on Peacock. People with a subscription to the streamer can head here to watch the latest episodes of the series. Since it is Peacock Original content, it is highly unlikely that the mystery drama series will be accessible for streaming on any other platform, even in the future.

How to Stream Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol for Free?

Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus both come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, you can watch the show for free provided you do so in the trial period. However, we recommend our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

