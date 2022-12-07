Is Detective Pryma Dead or Alive? Is Troy Winbush Leaving Chicago Fire?

Detective Pryma and Kelly Severide team up in NBC’s action series ‘Chicago Fire’ to clean up the city of Chicago by solving several significant cases. Their partnership leads them to Martucci, an illegal firearms dealer. In the eighth episode of the eleventh season, Pryma lets Severide and Stella Kidd know that he will be able to capture Martucci if the couple can sign a deal offered by a dirty cop to become Pryma’s informant. In the ninth episode of the season, Pryma sets out to capture the dealer with the info he garners from the ex-cop, only for his life to get threatened. Naturally, one must be fearing whether we have seen the last of the character. Here are our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Detective Pryma Dead or Alive?

In the ninth episode of the eleventh season, Severide meets Detective Pryma and expresses his willingness to cooperate with him to bring down Martucci. Severide meets the ex-cop who has info about the firearms dealer and Pryma manages to track down the criminal using the same. Pryma arrives at Martucci’s house with an enormous squad to arrest the latter. When Martucci decides to not surrender, Pryma gets into the former’s house with a few officers and a shootout ensues. Although the officers succeed in capturing Martucci, a bomb pierces Pryma’s leg and he loses an immense amount of blood.

Kidd and Sam Carver treat Pryma while a bomb squad officer tries to remove the bomb one part after the other. While Carver administers an IV to save Pryma from death, the officer removes all the parts of the bomb except the final one. Although he removes the final part, it gets turned on, leaving Kidd and Carver little to no time to seek safety for themselves and Pryma. The bomb explodes soon and the episode ends without revealing whether Pryma gets hurt due to the same. Since Kidd and Carver have been with him, Pryma likely survives the explosion.

When the bomb turns on, the bomb squad officer advises Carver and Kidd to use a table as their shield from the explosion so that they can save themselves and Pryma. Since the firefighters seek protection behind the table with Pryma, it won’t be a surprise to see the detective alive in the upcoming tenth episode of the season. Considering that the episode ends with a cliffhanger, the viewers must be wondering about Troy Winbush’s future in the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

Is Troy Winbush Leaving Chicago Fire?

Neither NBC nor Troy Winbush has released a statement concerning the actor’s departure from ‘Chicago Fire.’ Although the bomb explodes inside Martucci’s house, it may haven’t fatally injured the detective since Kidd and Carver try to protect him using a table as a shield. Since the two firefighters succeed in giving him primary care to stop his bleeding, it is unlikely that Pryma dies due to his leg injury as well. In the tenth episode of the eleventh season, we may see Sylvie Brett and Violet treating him as they are ready to enter the house after the explosion.

In addition, Winbush hasn’t committed to any upcoming projects that will pave the way for the actor’s departure from the show. Considering these factors, we believe that Winbush most likely will continue featuring in ‘Chicago Med’ as Detective Pryma. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we may see him teaming up with Severide again.

