Is DMX: Don’t Try to Understand on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video or HBO Max?

‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ is a beautiful music documentary that stands as a tribute to legendary rapper Earl Simmons, better known as DMX. Directed by Clark Slater, the documentary seeks to explore the last few years of the rapper’s life leading up to his sudden and shocking death. Praised for offering a heartfelt and authentic glimpse into DMX’s life, the film does make for a fascinating watch. If you want to be a part of this exploration and want a closer look into Simmons’ life, here’s the way to do it!

What Is DMX: Don’t Try to Understand About?

Although Earl Simmons had a difficult life and fought numerous personal battles, he always strived to make the world a better place for the people he encountered. Simmons made his mark on the music and TV industry over the course of his career and has numerous laurels to his name. However, he faced lengthy battles with drug addiction as well as bipolar disorder and was also jailed multiple times for several offenses. ‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ seeks to overshadow the negative aspects of his life by focusing on his talent and the good he did for people throughout.

The film picks up after Simmons’ release from jail in 2019 and follows the rapper as he plans on expanding his career through another world tour. Viewers get to witness Simmons fighting against his demons and rekindling lost relationships with his loved ones. Additionally, the documentary highlights how Simmons inspired his community and, as an added tribute, features his comeback tour that took the music industry by storm.

Is DMX: Don’t Try to Understand on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ hasn’t found its way onto Netflix’s impressive catalog. However, if you are looking to catch up on a music documentary, we recommend movies like ‘Keith Richards: Under The Influence,’ ‘Quincy,’ and ‘Miss Americana: Taylor Swift.’

Is DMX: Don’t Try to Understand on Hulu?

No, ‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ is not accessible through Hulu. However, a subscription to the streaming service will allow you access to movies like ‘The United States vs Billie Holiday,’ ‘Judy,’ and ‘Rocketman.’

Is DMX: Don’t Try to Understand on Amazon Prime Video?

‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ is not on Amazon Prime Video, and hence, a subscription to the service will not allow you to stream the film. However, the streaming platform is home to other brilliant music documentaries like ‘Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams‘ and ‘P!nk: All I Know So Far.’

Is DMX: Don’t Try to Understand on HBO Max?

Yes ‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ is premiering on November 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on HBO. Owning a subscription to HBO Max will let you stream the film after its release.

Where To Watch DMX: Don’t Try to Understand Online?

With ‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ being an HBO exclusive, it will not be available on any other online streaming platforms. Thus, to watch the movie online, one must own a subscription to HBO Max.

How To Watch DMX: Don’t Try to Understand For Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer its users a free trial. Thus, to watch the movie, you will have to purchase a subscription to the service, setting you back around $9.99 per month or $14.99 if you want your movies and shows free of ads.

