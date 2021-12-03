Is Dune on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, ‘Dune‘ is an epic science fiction movie directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve. The film centers upon the Atreides family that lives in a feudal interstellar world that is ruled by noble houses. When they relocate to the desert planet of Arrakis, which is the only source of a rare drug named melange, they realize that they are victims of a dangerous plan that pose an existential threat to them.

Soon after their arrival, they are betrayed because of political reasons, and the heir of the house of Atreides decides to fight back for the survival of his lineage. If you have the film on your watchlist and wish to learn more about it, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Dune About?

In a feudal interstellar world, the Atreides family is one of many noble houses that rule the politically conflicted and deeply divided universe. They are the sole rulers of the ocean planet of Caladan and are relatively peaceful people. But when Duke Leto is asked by the Emperor to relocate to the desert planet, Arrakis, the family patriarch of the house of Atreides, knows what’s is in store for him there. However, despite the political risks, he moves to the dangerous planet, which is the only source of a rare drug called melange (a.k.a spice). The substance helps in space navigation by providing foresight and multidimensional awareness, improves human cognitive abilities, and extends human life.

The accessibility to such a rare resource makes Arrakis a target of several conflicting noble houses. When Duke Leto and Atreides arrive on the desert planet, they soon realize that they are a victim of pathetic political scheming, and they must fight back for their survival. Curious to learn how the story unfolds? Here’s all the streaming information that you need.

Is Dune on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of science fiction movies does not include ‘Dune.’ One can look for the film on other platforms, or if you have a subscription to the streaming giant, then you can watch science fiction movies and films like ‘The Midnight Sky‘ or ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.‘

Is Dune on Hulu?

No, ‘Dune’ is not accessible on Hulu as of now. People who have a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘Settlers‘ and ‘Prospect.’

Is Dune on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offerings do not include the Denis Villeneuve directorial as of now. However, one can still rent and purchase the movie on Amazon’s official website for $24.99 and $29.99, respectively.

Is Dune on HBO Max?

HBO Max no longer has ‘Dune’ in its massive catalog of films. But subscribers need not feel disheartened as they can alternatively stream ‘Voyagers.’

Where to Watch Dune Online?

Popular video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, iTunes, and Vudu all have the Timothée Chalamet-starrer in their catalogs. You can also rent/purchase ‘Dune’ on DirecTV and Spectrum.

How to Stream Dune for Free?

Since the science fiction movie is only available as on-demand content, it is currently not possible to stream the film free of charge. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

