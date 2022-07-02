Is Falls Around Her Based on a True Story?

Directed by Darlene Naponse, ‘Falls Around Her’ is a 2018 thriller film that follows Mary Birchbark, an internationally renowned Anishinaabe musician. After years of exhausting lifestyle and constant tours, Mary decides to slip away from her handlers and return home to icy northern Ontario. At her sister’s urging, Mary starts to branch out and socialize with others in the community and possibly find love. However, her escape from the outside world hangs on a precarious edge as Mary realizes someone may be following her.

Starring Tantoo Cardinal, Tina Keeper, Gail Maurice, and Rob Stewart, the movie is as beautiful as it is thrilling. The film was first released at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. It successfully delivers on the promise of a peaceful retreat through its beautiful backdrops while keeping the audience engaged with its nail-biting storyline. Naturally, viewers are curious to know where the movie was lensed and if the plot is rooted in reality. Let’s find the answers to these questions.

Is Falls Around Her a True Story?

No, ‘Falls Around Her’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written and directed by Darlene Naponese, who used her talents to bring her imagination to life. Despite not being a true story, it is easy to see how the writer’s life shaped the movie. The majority of the film is set in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation, which happens to be Darlene’s home. Her depiction of Mary’s love for home is a reflection of Darlene’s own affection for the place.

Darlene’s main motivation behind the story came from the idea of wanting more from things and the people around us. “I was thinking about when people try to take more from you than what they’re given, either in a relationship or at any other time — people thinking that they own you. This idea of ownership parallels with what happens in our First Nations communities around Indigenous rights, with land, mining, and resource extraction,” she explained to Seventh Row.

The fact that the movie’s protagonist is a middle-aged woman, something not often seen, was also a deliberate choice by Darlene. The director enjoys movies themed around transitions in a person’s life. Based on her own preference, Darlene penned the story with the idea of homecoming and new beginnings in mind. Not only is the director interested in seeing a variety in the age of leading characters, but she would also welcome more films centered around Indigenous women. A similar principle was applied to her own filmmaking journey.

The movie’s subplot regarding Mary’s activism toward land preservation is another topic close to Darlene’s heart. Even the fact that the arc in the film was left unfinished was intentional on Darlene’s part to reflect the fact that the struggles regarding land conservation are still ongoing within the community. The unfinished plot is a nod to the unquestioned answers that the people have regarding the pollution inflicted on their lands.

“Our area has been mined for over 100 years, and proper consultation has never happened. There’s a lot of destruction. We’ve always been fighting these issues, and they never get solved. We’re moving forward, but then there’s always something else. In the past, what we’ve seen in our communities is that mines have come in, taken what they wanted, and then left, and they didn’t clean up any of their garbage properly, so their tailings are leaching into our lakes and affecting our traditional ways of life. I wanted that always to be part of her community’s existence. That is what she’s coming into,” the director elaborated.

Even though ‘Falls Around Her’ is not a true story, the movie’s central themes and location reflect Darlene Naponese’s life experiences and lessons. From the obsessive stalker that Mary seemingly finds herself saddled with to the beauty and joy of the character’s home, the portrayed themes connect with the viewers on many levels. The film is certainly inspired by real people, not just Darlene, and their longing for home.

Read More: Where Was Falls Around Her Filmed?