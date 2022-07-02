Where Was Falls Around Her (2018) Filmed?

Helmed by Anishinaabe filmmaker Darlene Naponse, the 2018 drama movie ‘Falls Around Her’ is a nuanced character portrayal of a woman who decides to reclaim control of her life. Layered, soulful, passionate, refreshing, and rooted by an ebullient performance by Canadian actor Tantoo Cardinal in the veteran actor’s first lead role in a feature film, the movie does not hesitate to break away from the norm.

The narrative sees Cardinal embodying the role of Mary, an Anishinaabe musician who returns to the reserve to return to her roots. However, she soon faces obstacles from outside intruders while her fame stands in the way of her serene retreat. Following its release, the movie garnered much praise thanks to a dynamic script and a guided direction. However, you must wonder whether the movie was filmed in the location where it is set. If you are trying to pinpoint the places where the movie was filmed, let us delve deeper.

Falls Around Her Filming Locations

‘Falls Around Her’ was filmed in its entirety in Ontario. Principal photography took place around 2017. Ray Dumas, the cinematographer of ‘The Cello’ and ‘The End of War,’ came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, Mercedes Cueto and Diana Magnus (art director of ‘Cube‘ and ‘Narc’) joined the team as the production designer.

For both veteran and budding filmmakers, Canada provides diverse landscapes eligible for shooting, which range from snow-capped mountains and forested terrains to bustling cities. Furthermore, the province of Ontario attracts production by offering a tax credit entailing 35 percent of qualified production expenditure. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Sudbury, Ontario

Almost all of the sequences were filmed on the sacred land of the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation reserve around 20 kilometers southwest of the Ontarian city of Sudbury. The reserve, formerly known as the Whitefish Lake First Nation, takes up a significant portion of northern Ontario. The official address of the reserve is Whitefish Lake 6, which derives its name from the vast homonymous lake bordering the reserve. The protected area, home to descendants of the Ojibway, Algonquin, and Odawa Nations, is also the dwelling place of writer-director Darlene Naponse.

Consequentially, the director sought to showcase her home and community in the movie. Mary returns to her roots to walk the land, and the film mostly unfolds in outdoorsy locations under natural light. The director was particular about the color scheme, and she had long conversations with Dumas about the color and glow. There had to be a balance in the shots and a discord reflecting Mary’s changing mindscape, which the cinematography adequately captures in the film.

Read More: Best Movies With Strong Female Leads